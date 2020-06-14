Apartment List
/
NC
/
burlington
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:31 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Burlington, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Burlington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
The Chase
3508 Garden Rd, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A community unlike any other in the area, the complex is located on 24-acres of beautiful landscape. This includes a lake with fountain and gazebo. Units are pet-friendly and residents 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 19 at 11:05pm
$
Contact for Availability
Summerlyn Place
750 Boone Station Dr, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1479 sqft
A short drive from Burlington-Alamance Regional Airport. Smoke-free community with a pool, tennis court, clubhouse and dog park. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpet and in-unit laundry.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4036 Comrie Lane
4036 Comrie Lane, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1660 sqft
4036 Comrie Lane Available 06/15/20 Resort style living 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
332 Fountain Place
332 Fountain Place, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2137 sqft
W. Burlington - Located in Historical District of Burlington! 4BR, 2.5 Bath home featuring Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Eat in Kitchen, Separate Dining Room, Office/Study, Covered back porch, Detached 2 car garage with 10 x 19 room above.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2006 Trail Two
2006 Trail Two, Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
995 sqft
Looking for the perfect two bedroom apartment that has everything on your wish list and that fits your budget? Look not further! Give us a call, or stop by tours are available anytime during business hours! We are extremely limited on the 2 bedroom

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3499 Garden Road
3499 Garden Road, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1535 sqft
~~ 4 bedroom One level Home in Burlington ~~ - *** Required 650 minimum credit score *** A RARE FIND! 4 bedrooms on 1 level.
Results within 5 miles of Burlington
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 19 at 11:05pm
Contact for Availability
Crescent Oaks
130 W Crescent Square Dr, Graham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1159 sqft
Located just off I-85 and I-40 for fast commute. Pet-friendly. Built-in washer and dryer connections, microwave and energy-efficient appliances. Include patio/balcony with courtyard or wooded views.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
673 Winners Circle
673 Winners Circle, Guilford County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
Brightwood Farms - Nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house in Brightwood Farms. Hardwood floors, gas log fireplace, 2 car garage, all bedrooms upstairs, laundry room, fenced in backyard, central air and paved driveway. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5754777)
Results within 10 miles of Burlington
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
11 Units Available
Fieldstone Apartment Homes
510 Quaker Creek Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$939
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1188 sqft
Great location, minutes from I-40 and I-85. Residents enjoy 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour laundry care facility, and fenced-in dog park. Apartments include energy-efficient appliances, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
11 Units Available
Carden Place Apartment Homes
101 Carden Place Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$914
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments packed with amenities, including a fireplace, walk-in closets, and kitchens with stainless steel GE appliances, granite counters and brushed nickel hardware. Bathrooms have double-sink vanities. Pet-friendly community with dog park and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
8 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
102 Village Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1356 sqft
Welcome home to Alexander Pointe Apartments! Our beautiful community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments that feature high-end finishes, including spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, wood plank flooring and plush carpeting,

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hope Valley
1 Unit Available
501 Franklin Blvd
501 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath house with bonus room available now! - 4 bedroom 2 bath house with bonus room available now! Beautiful hardwood floors through out.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
407 W Holt Street
407 West Holt Street, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$865
510 sqft
Studio Apartment Convenient to Downtown Mebane. Beautiful Hardwood Flooring, Fresh Paint, New Appliances, Ceiling Fan, and much more. Tired of Apartment Living.....Give Me a Call..
City Guide for Burlington, NC

Burlington: known as the "The Hosiery Center of the South" due to the sock and hosiery-making factories that dotted the community during the first half of the 20th century.

Burlington, North Carolina, is a town of about 50,000 in the central northern part of the state. Overall, it's a pleasant place to live: temperate weather (averages in the high 80s in the summertime, with a wintertime low of about 30), just the right amount of rain (July is the wettest month, with an average rainfall of nearly 5 inches), and a cost of living that is less than the U.S. average, yet countered by a slightly high unemployment rate for the state. Native sons and long-time residents may well love their town, but let's be honest: the biggest selling point of Burlington is its enviable location. It's just a quick 30-minute drive west to Greensboro and a little further to Winston-Salem -- both major North Carolina cities with packed downtown areas, symphonies, museums and shopping centers. Heading east? You can be in the state capital, Raleigh, in about an hour. Not too bad a location for a safe, quaint town! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Burlington, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Burlington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Burlington 1 BedroomsBurlington 2 BedroomsBurlington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBurlington 3 Bedrooms
Burlington Apartments with BalconyBurlington Apartments with GarageBurlington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBurlington Apartments with Parking
Burlington Apartments with PoolBurlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsBurlington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
Carrboro, NCKernersville, NCHolly Springs, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCAsheboro, NCGraham, NC
Butner, NCJamestown, NCRural Hall, NCThomasville, NCReidsville, NCSanford, NCCarthage, NCDanville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeForsyth Technical Community College
High Point UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill