4036 Comrie Lane
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

4036 Comrie Lane

4036 Comrie Lane · (336) 443-0199 ext. 33
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4036 Comrie Lane, Burlington, NC 27215

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4036 Comrie Lane · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Resort style living 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse at MacIntosh on the Lake west of Burlington - More updated photos coming soon!

STUNNING! Resort style maintenance free living at it''s best! Spacious two story beautiful open floor plan end unit town house in MacIntosh on The Lake west of Burlington. Amenities included Grand clubhouse, miles of sidewalks, olympic sized pool with splash park and several playground. Close to shopping and restaurants.

Great features:
Resort style amenities
1 car attached garage
Open floor plan
Tons of window
Fenced in back yard
Solid surface counters
Upgraded cabinets in kitchen
Fireplace with wall built ins.
Vaulted ceiling in master suite
Large walk-in closet and oversized bathroom
End unit
Freshly painted
Hardwood flooring

***Please note we are following the CDC guidelines we are limiting person to person contact, provide a video tour if available or FaceTime/WhatsApp. Properties can be leased sight unseen if you qualify.

This property requires a 650+ credit score, a minimum income of at least 3x’s the monthly rent to qualify and clean rental history.

Tenant responsible for all utilities (gas, electricity & water) and renter's insurance.

Pets are welcome upon approval and a refundable pet deposit.

Email jacqueline@acorn-oak.com to schedule a tour today! Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. For more information or to schedule a showing, please visit us at http://triad.acorn-oak.com

(RLNE5849244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4036 Comrie Lane have any available units?
4036 Comrie Lane has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burlington, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4036 Comrie Lane have?
Some of 4036 Comrie Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4036 Comrie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4036 Comrie Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4036 Comrie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4036 Comrie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington.
Does 4036 Comrie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4036 Comrie Lane does offer parking.
Does 4036 Comrie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4036 Comrie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4036 Comrie Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4036 Comrie Lane has a pool.
Does 4036 Comrie Lane have accessible units?
No, 4036 Comrie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4036 Comrie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4036 Comrie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
