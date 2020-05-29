4036 Comrie Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Resort style living 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse at MacIntosh on the Lake west of Burlington - More updated photos coming soon!



STUNNING! Resort style maintenance free living at it''s best! Spacious two story beautiful open floor plan end unit town house in MacIntosh on The Lake west of Burlington. Amenities included Grand clubhouse, miles of sidewalks, olympic sized pool with splash park and several playground. Close to shopping and restaurants.



Great features:

Resort style amenities

1 car attached garage

Open floor plan

Tons of window

Fenced in back yard

Solid surface counters

Upgraded cabinets in kitchen

Fireplace with wall built ins.

Vaulted ceiling in master suite

Large walk-in closet and oversized bathroom

End unit

Freshly painted

Hardwood flooring



***Please note we are following the CDC guidelines we are limiting person to person contact, provide a video tour if available or FaceTime/WhatsApp. Properties can be leased sight unseen if you qualify.



This property requires a 650+ credit score, a minimum income of at least 3x’s the monthly rent to qualify and clean rental history.



Tenant responsible for all utilities (gas, electricity & water) and renter's insurance.



Pets are welcome upon approval and a refundable pet deposit.



Email jacqueline@acorn-oak.com to schedule a tour today! Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. For more information or to schedule a showing, please visit us at http://triad.acorn-oak.com



