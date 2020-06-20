57 Russell Street

Amenities
Well maintained 3Br 1.5Bth home just minutes from dining, shopping and entertainment on Haywood Rd in West Asheville. Easy one-level living and an open floor plan makes great use of the space, has plenty of natural light in every room with a fully fenced front and back yard. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the home, updated kitchen, appliances, double pane windows, fixtures and central air/heat. The large utility/mud room off of the kitchen has ample storage and sliding glass doors that lead to a sunny, level backyard where furry friends and family can safely play while you entertain friends during Summertime cookouts. This sweet home is situated at the end of a quiet dead end street with off street driveway parking for multiple vehicles. The basement provides plenty of dry storage and can be used as a workshop. Don't delay in booking your showing!