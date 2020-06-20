57 Russell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Well maintained 3Br 1.5Bth home just minutes from dining, shopping and entertainment on Haywood Rd in West Asheville. Easy one-level living and an open floor plan makes great use of the space, has plenty of natural light in every room with a fully fenced front and back yard. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the home, updated kitchen, appliances, double pane windows, fixtures and central air/heat. The large utility/mud room off of the kitchen has ample storage and sliding glass doors that lead to a sunny, level backyard where furry friends and family can safely play while you entertain friends during Summertime cookouts. This sweet home is situated at the end of a quiet dead end street with off street driveway parking for multiple vehicles. The basement provides plenty of dry storage and can be used as a workshop. Don't delay in booking your showing!