Last updated May 24 2020 at 8:54 PM

57 Russell Street

57 Russell Street · (828) 550-0812
Location

57 Russell Street, Asheville, NC 28806
West Asheville Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Well maintained 3Br 1.5Bth home just minutes from dining, shopping and entertainment on Haywood Rd in West Asheville. Easy one-level living and an open floor plan makes great use of the space, has plenty of natural light in every room with a fully fenced front and back yard. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the home, updated kitchen, appliances, double pane windows, fixtures and central air/heat. The large utility/mud room off of the kitchen has ample storage and sliding glass doors that lead to a sunny, level backyard where furry friends and family can safely play while you entertain friends during Summertime cookouts. This sweet home is situated at the end of a quiet dead end street with off street driveway parking for multiple vehicles. The basement provides plenty of dry storage and can be used as a workshop. Don't delay in booking your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Russell Street have any available units?
57 Russell Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 57 Russell Street have?
Some of 57 Russell Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Russell Street currently offering any rent specials?
57 Russell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Russell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 57 Russell Street is pet friendly.
Does 57 Russell Street offer parking?
Yes, 57 Russell Street does offer parking.
Does 57 Russell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Russell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Russell Street have a pool?
No, 57 Russell Street does not have a pool.
Does 57 Russell Street have accessible units?
No, 57 Russell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Russell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Russell Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Russell Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 57 Russell Street has units with air conditioning.
