Amenities

oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Stake your claim in the heart of downtown Asheville in this historic building. The approximately 4800sf residential condo offers a ton of open space and a large private rooftop that is great for entertainment. Beautiful original touches adorn the exterior of this historic building, while offering heart pine floors, tall ceilings to make it true loft living and a modern showstopping front door will welcome you every time you walk in. With this much space, the possibilities for updating are endless.