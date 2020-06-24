All apartments in Asheville
Last updated June 23 2020 at 2:04 AM

41 Simpson Street #205

41 Simpson Street · (828) 771-6363
Location

41 Simpson Street, Asheville, NC 28803
Oakley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$972

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
APPLY NOW! khbre.managebuilding.com 1 BR unit on Swannanoa River Rd. Includes refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, heat/AC. All applicants need to either fall under the 60% AMI limits ($27,900 for one-person household, $31,870 for two-persons) or have a HACA Choice Voucher to qualify.. **Interior Pictures are renderings. Units are not furnished. No Pets. No Smoking. Water, sewer, and trash included.
Affordable housing near Biltmore Village. APPLY NOW for pre-approval: khbre.managebuilding.com. New 1 BR units on Swannanoa River Rd. Includes refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, heat/AC. We are currently accepting applications for the next set of upcoming units. All applicants need to either fall under the 60% AMI limits ($27,900 for one-person household, $31,870 for two-persons) or have a HACA Choice Voucher to qualify.. **Interior Pictures are renderings. Units are not furnished. No Pets. No Smoking. APPLY NOW! khbre.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Simpson Street #205 have any available units?
41 Simpson Street #205 has a unit available for $972 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41 Simpson Street #205 have?
Some of 41 Simpson Street #205's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Simpson Street #205 currently offering any rent specials?
41 Simpson Street #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Simpson Street #205 pet-friendly?
No, 41 Simpson Street #205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asheville.
Does 41 Simpson Street #205 offer parking?
No, 41 Simpson Street #205 does not offer parking.
Does 41 Simpson Street #205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Simpson Street #205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Simpson Street #205 have a pool?
No, 41 Simpson Street #205 does not have a pool.
Does 41 Simpson Street #205 have accessible units?
No, 41 Simpson Street #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Simpson Street #205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Simpson Street #205 has units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Simpson Street #205 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 41 Simpson Street #205 has units with air conditioning.
