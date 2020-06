Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1st. NEW fully FURNISHED MONTHLY RENTAL! Carriage Loft with private setting in the heart of West Asheville. This is a “rare” find! Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite! Hardwood Floors! Open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings provide a cozy & comfortable space. Professionally Decorated! Bright and vibrant! Full Cable/Internet, washer/dryer and ALL utilities included! Single car garage parking! Our son and his family live in the main home. Experience the West Asheville “Vibe”. This is our personal retreat when we visit Asheville.