All apartments in Asheville
Find more places like 31 Arco Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Asheville, NC
/
31 Arco Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

31 Arco Rd

31 Arco Road · (828) 676-6764
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Asheville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

31 Arco Road, Asheville, NC 28805
Haw Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 31 Arco Rd · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Furnished Haw Creek Rental - Utilities and lawn care included. Just minutes from downtown Asheville, this home is nestled into a wooded hillside in Haw Creek. Close to restaurants, shopping, and the VA hospital just East of town. Enjoy leaf season and the cool fall weather from the upper wrap around deck, or the lower covered porch. Step inside to the one-level, open floor plan with hardwood floors and recessed lighting. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Living room and dining room both have lots of natural light and access to the upper wrap around deck. Laundry room with built in storage cabinets and included washer and dryer. Lower level offers unfinished storage. One small dog up to 20lbs considered with additional deposit. Sorry, no cats allowed. Call Rent-A-Home of Asheville to schedule a showing today! (828)676-6764

Apply online and see all of our available homes for rent at www.RentAHomeAsheville.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5168679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Arco Rd have any available units?
31 Arco Rd has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 Arco Rd have?
Some of 31 Arco Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Arco Rd currently offering any rent specials?
31 Arco Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Arco Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 Arco Rd is pet friendly.
Does 31 Arco Rd offer parking?
No, 31 Arco Rd does not offer parking.
Does 31 Arco Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Arco Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Arco Rd have a pool?
No, 31 Arco Rd does not have a pool.
Does 31 Arco Rd have accessible units?
No, 31 Arco Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Arco Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Arco Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Arco Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Arco Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 31 Arco Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Southside
99 Turtle Creek Dr
Asheville, NC 28803
Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr
Asheville, NC 28806
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln
Asheville, NC 28806
Reserve at Asheville
11 Asheville Springs Cir
Asheville, NC 28806
Skyland Exchange
12 Sky Exchange Dr
Asheville, NC 28803
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way
Asheville, NC 28704
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir
Asheville, NC 28805
The Meadows
99 Ascension Dr
Asheville, NC 28806

Similar Pages

Asheville 1 BedroomsAsheville 2 Bedrooms
Asheville Apartments with BalconyAsheville Dog Friendly Apartments
Asheville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCSpartanburg, SCJohnson City, TNGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SC
Easley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCBerea, SC
Etowah, NCGantt, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCDunean, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Beverly HillsEast End Valley Street
Downtown Asheville

Apartments Near Colleges

Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Asheville
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Furman
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity