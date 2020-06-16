31 Arco Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

Furnished Haw Creek Rental - Utilities and lawn care included. Just minutes from downtown Asheville, this home is nestled into a wooded hillside in Haw Creek. Close to restaurants, shopping, and the VA hospital just East of town. Enjoy leaf season and the cool fall weather from the upper wrap around deck, or the lower covered porch. Step inside to the one-level, open floor plan with hardwood floors and recessed lighting. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Living room and dining room both have lots of natural light and access to the upper wrap around deck. Laundry room with built in storage cabinets and included washer and dryer. Lower level offers unfinished storage. One small dog up to 20lbs considered with additional deposit. Sorry, no cats allowed. Call Rent-A-Home of Asheville to schedule a showing today! (828)676-6764



Apply online and see all of our available homes for rent at www.RentAHomeAsheville.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5168679)