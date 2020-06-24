All apartments in Asheville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

297 White Pine Drive

297 White Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

297 White Pine Drive, Asheville, NC 28805
Kenliworth Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
East AVL, Spacious, Pet Friendly, Near Kenilworth Lake! - Spacious, older ranch style home features 4 bedrooms in a leafy, established neighborhood close to downtown and just around the corner from Kenilworth Lake!

Unfurnished
Year Lease

Upstairs:
Large living room
Kitchen / Dining Room with doors to deck
Two Bedrooms
One Full Bathroom

Downstairs:
Large Den/Family Room with doors to patio and backyard
Two Bedrooms
One Full Bathroom with laundry area with W/D Hook-Up's

Other:
Baseboard electric heat on the lower level
Central Heat/AC upstairs
Hardwood floors
Shared driveway with room for 2 cars MAX, no street parking.
Pets considered with a $300 refundable deposit per pet
No smoking

$1900 Per Month / $1900 Security Deposit / $40 application fee (includes background and credit checks)

For more information or to view email cordeliarentsavl@gmail.com

Only Black Bear Rentals, Inc. has the authority to rent this property.

NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Black Bear Rentals, Inc. is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.blackbearwnc.com

(RLNE2322315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 297 White Pine Drive have any available units?
297 White Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asheville, NC.
What amenities does 297 White Pine Drive have?
Some of 297 White Pine Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 297 White Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
297 White Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 297 White Pine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 297 White Pine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 297 White Pine Drive offer parking?
No, 297 White Pine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 297 White Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 297 White Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 297 White Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 297 White Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 297 White Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 297 White Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 297 White Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 297 White Pine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 297 White Pine Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 297 White Pine Drive has units with air conditioning.
