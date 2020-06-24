297 White Pine Drive

Amenities
East AVL, Spacious, Pet Friendly, Near Kenilworth Lake! - Spacious, older ranch style home features 4 bedrooms in a leafy, established neighborhood close to downtown and just around the corner from Kenilworth Lake!
Unfurnished
Year Lease
Upstairs:
Large living room
Kitchen / Dining Room with doors to deck
Two Bedrooms
One Full Bathroom
Downstairs:
Large Den/Family Room with doors to patio and backyard
Two Bedrooms
One Full Bathroom with laundry area with W/D Hook-Up's
Other:
Baseboard electric heat on the lower level
Central Heat/AC upstairs
Hardwood floors
Shared driveway with room for 2 cars MAX, no street parking.
Pets considered with a $300 refundable deposit per pet
No smoking
$1900 Per Month / $1900 Security Deposit / $40 application fee (includes background and credit checks)
For more information or to view email cordeliarentsavl@gmail.com
Only Black Bear Rentals, Inc. has the authority to rent this property.
NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Black Bear Rentals, Inc. is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.blackbearwnc.com
