297 White Pine Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

East AVL, Spacious, Pet Friendly, Near Kenilworth Lake! - Spacious, older ranch style home features 4 bedrooms in a leafy, established neighborhood close to downtown and just around the corner from Kenilworth Lake!



Unfurnished

Year Lease



Upstairs:

Large living room

Kitchen / Dining Room with doors to deck

Two Bedrooms

One Full Bathroom



Downstairs:

Large Den/Family Room with doors to patio and backyard

Two Bedrooms

One Full Bathroom with laundry area with W/D Hook-Up's



Other:

Baseboard electric heat on the lower level

Central Heat/AC upstairs

Hardwood floors

Shared driveway with room for 2 cars MAX, no street parking.

Pets considered with a $300 refundable deposit per pet

No smoking



$1900 Per Month / $1900 Security Deposit / $40 application fee (includes background and credit checks)



For more information or to view email cordeliarentsavl@gmail.com



Only Black Bear Rentals, Inc. has the authority to rent this property.



NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Black Bear Rentals, Inc. is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.blackbearwnc.com



