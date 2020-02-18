All apartments in Asheville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

25 Jeff Drive

25 Jeff Drive · (828) 252-6664
Location

25 Jeff Drive, Asheville, NC 28806

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 25 Jeff Drive · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Luxury Townhome - Luxury two-story home in nice townhome community. Quality finishes, high ceilings, and plentiful windows. Great location close to the Asheville Outlets and NC Arboretum.

The main floors spacious great room has oak floors throughout. A big welcoming kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry, a pantry, granite counters, and nice stainless appliances including the large side-by-side fridge with in-door dispenser, smooth-top electric range, and built-in microwave. The large island with bar-height counter houses the sink and dishwasher.

The adjacent dining and living room have plentiful windows and a gas fireplace with stacked stone surround. Also on the main floor are the foyer, half bathroom, coat closet, and a storage closet under the stairs. The one-car garage is located off of the kitchen.

Upstairs are all three bedrooms and both full bathrooms. The large master bedroom has two walk-in closets and a beautifully tiled en suite bathroom. It includes a shower, jetted tub, double sink vanity, separate water closet, and linen closet. The two remaining bedrooms share the hall bathroom. Bedrooms are carpeted. The laundry room is located at the top of the stairs, and the washer and dryer will remain for tenant use but will not be repaired or replaced by the owners.

Outside, the home offers a nice sized covered front porch and, off of the dining room, a deck and small fenced yard. A second exterior parking spot is next to the home (in addition to the garage).

Central heat (electric) and air conditioning. Ceiling fans throughout. Charter internet and security system service are available. Blinds and window treatments will remain for tenant. Landscaping maintenance and lawn care are included. One pet negotiable, but certain dog breeds are not permitted for insurance reasons. No smoking. No cosigners.

(RLNE2802236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Jeff Drive have any available units?
25 Jeff Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Jeff Drive have?
Some of 25 Jeff Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Jeff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25 Jeff Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Jeff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Jeff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 25 Jeff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25 Jeff Drive does offer parking.
Does 25 Jeff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Jeff Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Jeff Drive have a pool?
No, 25 Jeff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25 Jeff Drive have accessible units?
No, 25 Jeff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Jeff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Jeff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Jeff Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25 Jeff Drive has units with air conditioning.
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
