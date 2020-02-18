25 Jeff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Luxury Townhome - Luxury two-story home in nice townhome community. Quality finishes, high ceilings, and plentiful windows. Great location close to the Asheville Outlets and NC Arboretum.



The main floors spacious great room has oak floors throughout. A big welcoming kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry, a pantry, granite counters, and nice stainless appliances including the large side-by-side fridge with in-door dispenser, smooth-top electric range, and built-in microwave. The large island with bar-height counter houses the sink and dishwasher.



The adjacent dining and living room have plentiful windows and a gas fireplace with stacked stone surround. Also on the main floor are the foyer, half bathroom, coat closet, and a storage closet under the stairs. The one-car garage is located off of the kitchen.



Upstairs are all three bedrooms and both full bathrooms. The large master bedroom has two walk-in closets and a beautifully tiled en suite bathroom. It includes a shower, jetted tub, double sink vanity, separate water closet, and linen closet. The two remaining bedrooms share the hall bathroom. Bedrooms are carpeted. The laundry room is located at the top of the stairs, and the washer and dryer will remain for tenant use but will not be repaired or replaced by the owners.



Outside, the home offers a nice sized covered front porch and, off of the dining room, a deck and small fenced yard. A second exterior parking spot is next to the home (in addition to the garage).



Central heat (electric) and air conditioning. Ceiling fans throughout. Charter internet and security system service are available. Blinds and window treatments will remain for tenant. Landscaping maintenance and lawn care are included. One pet negotiable, but certain dog breeds are not permitted for insurance reasons. No smoking. No cosigners.



