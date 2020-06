Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

If you or your clients have been contemplating relocation or a second home in the mountains of western North Carolina, THIS is time and place. This lovely mid-rise condominium is available for a limited long-term lease in the heart of downtown Asheville. Unprecedented and breathtaking west / southwest long-range mountain views will offer a different sunset every day! Large windows, multiple sliding doors and spacious balconies combine to create an inside/outside lifestyle - perfect for taking advantage of our Carolina blue skies and mountain air. This is the quintessential location to "try out" the city before committing to a purchase! The mountains are calling - say yes. Leased unfurnished. Shown by appointment only and must comply with all state and local COVID-19 established guidelines in effect.