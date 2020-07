Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage trash valet volleyball court clubhouse dog grooming area game room

Introducing the Villages at Westford Apartments, the newest destination for luxury living in Apex, NC. Offering gorgeous one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and a superior level of service, we will set a new standard for exceptional suburban living.



Beautiful inside and out, our community has something for everybody, from two swimming pools for year-round enjoyment to a leash-free bark park and an upscale pet-spa for your furry friend’s pampering. Inside our homes, discover stunning 9-foot ceilings with two-piece crown moldings, solid wide plank flooring, plush carpeting, and a huge laundry room which includes a washer, dryer and cabinet storage. (+more)



You’ll also enjoy having an epicurean kitchen with designer cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances, as well as a spa-like bathroom with double basin sinks and garden tubs or stand-up showers. That’