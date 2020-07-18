2254 Red Knot Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Brand NEW 4BR home /Guest BR & Full bth on main floor, near BeaverCreek shpgCenter in Apex! Be the 1st to move into this 4BR,3.5 bath upgrd t/home! Largekitchen w/ 42" cabinets, S/S appliances, granite c/tops. Tile in all F/baths! Bedroom w/full bath on lowerlevel &3 BR's on 2nd floor. Lrg kitchen & dinroom are bright w/ lots of windows! Ref & W/D! Fans in all rooms! Deck at back & real walk-on Balcony infront! Lux owner'ssuite,oversized shower, walk-in closet. Great schools! Easyaccess to 40, 55, 64&540!