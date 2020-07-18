All apartments in Apex
2254 Red Knot Lane

2254 Red Knot Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2254 Red Knot Ln, Apex, NC 27502
Downtown Apex

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand NEW 4BR home /Guest BR & Full bth on main floor, near BeaverCreek shpgCenter in Apex! Be the 1st to move into this 4BR,3.5 bath upgrd t/home! Largekitchen w/ 42" cabinets, S/S appliances, granite c/tops. Tile in all F/baths! Bedroom w/full bath on lowerlevel &3 BR's on 2nd floor. Lrg kitchen & dinroom are bright w/ lots of windows! Ref & W/D! Fans in all rooms! Deck at back & real walk-on Balcony infront! Lux owner'ssuite,oversized shower, walk-in closet. Great schools! Easyaccess to 40, 55, 64&540!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2254 Red Knot Lane have any available units?
2254 Red Knot Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apex, NC.
How much is rent in Apex, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apex Rent Report.
What amenities does 2254 Red Knot Lane have?
Some of 2254 Red Knot Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2254 Red Knot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2254 Red Knot Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2254 Red Knot Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2254 Red Knot Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apex.
Does 2254 Red Knot Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2254 Red Knot Lane offers parking.
Does 2254 Red Knot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2254 Red Knot Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2254 Red Knot Lane have a pool?
No, 2254 Red Knot Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2254 Red Knot Lane have accessible units?
No, 2254 Red Knot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2254 Red Knot Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2254 Red Knot Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
