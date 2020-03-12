All apartments in Apex
/
Apex, NC
/
1113 Sky Top Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

1113 Sky Top Dr

1113 Sky Top Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1113 Sky Top Dr, Apex, NC 27502

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Cul-De-Sac house in Apex - Property Id: 283285

Spacious Cul-De-Sac house available now. 1st floor features beautiful hardwoods, open living room & fully equipped gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, fashionable back splash, stainless steel appliances, gas-range & plenty of cabinet space. 2nd floor spacious master suite, loft & utility room. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garages. Screened-in porch with beautiful huge backyard. Washer & Dryer and refrig are included. Walking distance to shops & restaurants in Beaver Creek shopping center. Great location as well as excellent schools. Pets ok.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283285
Property Id 283285

(RLNE5790935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Sky Top Dr have any available units?
1113 Sky Top Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apex, NC.
What amenities does 1113 Sky Top Dr have?
Some of 1113 Sky Top Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Sky Top Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Sky Top Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Sky Top Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1113 Sky Top Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1113 Sky Top Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1113 Sky Top Dr does offer parking.
Does 1113 Sky Top Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1113 Sky Top Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Sky Top Dr have a pool?
No, 1113 Sky Top Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Sky Top Dr have accessible units?
No, 1113 Sky Top Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Sky Top Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 Sky Top Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 Sky Top Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1113 Sky Top Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
