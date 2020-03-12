1113 Sky Top Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious Cul-De-Sac house in Apex - Property Id: 283285



Spacious Cul-De-Sac house available now. 1st floor features beautiful hardwoods, open living room & fully equipped gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, fashionable back splash, stainless steel appliances, gas-range & plenty of cabinet space. 2nd floor spacious master suite, loft & utility room. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garages. Screened-in porch with beautiful huge backyard. Washer & Dryer and refrig are included. Walking distance to shops & restaurants in Beaver Creek shopping center. Great location as well as excellent schools. Pets ok.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283285

Property Id 283285



(RLNE5790935)