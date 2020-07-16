Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

7820 NC 87 HWY Available 08/01/20 Charming Two Bedroom Home – Near Saxapahaw! - If you’re looking to escape the hustle and bustle of town then look no further! This charming two bedroom, one bath home is located in the beautiful countryside setting of southern Alamance County. It’s less than twenty-five minutes to Chapel Hill and ONLY four miles from Saxapahaw! Also, paddle access to the Haw River, popular cycling routes, Eli Whitney Recreation Center, and local farm-to-table restaurants are all just a stone’s throw away!



Come home to this beautifully restored 1940’s build! This home has original hardwood floors, glass knobs, and antique light fixtures. The living room and dining room are separated by a pair of classic French doors and surrounded by large windows that provide plenty of natural light. This home has truly been brought back to its former glory!



Outside the home, enjoy the beautiful Carolina blue days on the covered front porch and clear starry nights in the privacy of the back yard. This cozy home has so much to offer!



No cats. Dogs allowed with approval and deposits (breed restrictions apply). 650+ credit score and income 3 x rent to qualify. Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Showings must be scheduled by email. Contact Anne at anne@acorn-oak.com to secure your new home today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4978491)