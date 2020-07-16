All apartments in Alamance County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

7820 NC 87 HWY

7820 North Carolina Highway 87 · No Longer Available
Location

7820 North Carolina Highway 87, Alamance County, NC 27349

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
7820 NC 87 HWY Available 08/01/20 Charming Two Bedroom Home – Near Saxapahaw! - If you’re looking to escape the hustle and bustle of town then look no further! This charming two bedroom, one bath home is located in the beautiful countryside setting of southern Alamance County. It’s less than twenty-five minutes to Chapel Hill and ONLY four miles from Saxapahaw! Also, paddle access to the Haw River, popular cycling routes, Eli Whitney Recreation Center, and local farm-to-table restaurants are all just a stone’s throw away!

Come home to this beautifully restored 1940’s build! This home has original hardwood floors, glass knobs, and antique light fixtures. The living room and dining room are separated by a pair of classic French doors and surrounded by large windows that provide plenty of natural light. This home has truly been brought back to its former glory!

Outside the home, enjoy the beautiful Carolina blue days on the covered front porch and clear starry nights in the privacy of the back yard. This cozy home has so much to offer!

No cats. Dogs allowed with approval and deposits (breed restrictions apply). 650+ credit score and income 3 x rent to qualify. Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Showings must be scheduled by email. Contact Anne at anne@acorn-oak.com to secure your new home today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4978491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

