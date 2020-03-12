All apartments in Jackson
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

420 Lawrence

420 Lawrence Road · (601) 602-5005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

420 Lawrence Road, Jackson, MS 39206

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 420 Lawrence · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1225 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This 3/1 in the Broadmoor Community is ready for you! - This houses is located just west of I-55 and off Northside Drive in a family friendly neighborhood. It is in one of Jackson's best school districts, which include's Boyd Elementary, Chastain Middle School, and Murrah HS. There is also The Redeemer's School and Smilow Collegiate Charter School just blocks away. You'll have quick access to grocery stores, shopping and parks. Please contact us for more information!

Features: Refrigerator, Range, Washer/Dryer hookups, and central heat/air

(RLNE5783682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 420 Lawrence have any available units?
420 Lawrence has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Lawrence have?
Some of 420 Lawrence's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Lawrence currently offering any rent specials?
420 Lawrence isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Lawrence pet-friendly?
No, 420 Lawrence is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson.
Does 420 Lawrence offer parking?
No, 420 Lawrence does not offer parking.
Does 420 Lawrence have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Lawrence does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Lawrence have a pool?
No, 420 Lawrence does not have a pool.
Does 420 Lawrence have accessible units?
No, 420 Lawrence does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Lawrence have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Lawrence does not have units with dishwashers.

