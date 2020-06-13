/
129 Apartments for rent in Richland, MS📍
Southwind, Richland
260 Lowe Cir, Richland, MS
1 Bedroom
$775
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1270 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
113 Vicksburg Avenue
113 Vicksburg Avenue, Richland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$995
1020 sqft
Beautiful New Construction! Be the first to live in this spacious 3 bed/ 2 bath split floor plan home! Built on a solid concrete foundation. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances- stove, microwave, and refrigerator.
124 Lexington Avenue
124 Lexington Avenue, Richland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$995
1020 sqft
Beautiful New Construction! Be the first to live in this spacious 3 bed/ 2 bath split floor plan home! Built on a solid concrete foundation. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances- stove, microwave, and refrigerator.
Grand at Pearl
200 Colony Park Dr, Pearl, MS
1 Bedroom
$937
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$951
1341 sqft
Just minutes from the Jackson Airport and the Outlets of Mississippi, and close to I-20. New energy-efficient apartments offer cost-efficient living. Pool, playground, clubhouse and gym all on-site.
809 Sensing St
809 Sensing Street, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
809 Sensing St. Pearl, MS - Beautiful 3 bedroom home with fresh paint throughout, new flooring in living room and hallway, fenced yard, and 2 car carport. Lots of storage and family time space. Pet friendly home but no inside smoking please.
Midsouth 301
301 Elton Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1275 sqft
MidSouth 301 is centrally located to I-55 near Byram, Mississippi. We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer connections and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$605
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
992 sqft
Close to Jackson University and the Westland Plaza Shopping Center, this community offers an exciting style of living and ample amenities. Some units are pet-friendly while others offer large closets and new carpet.
Belvedere Cove Apartments
2625 Belvedere Dr, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$475
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$720
1259 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
1034 Monroe St
1034 Monroe Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom Home in Belhaven!! - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Beautiful Hardwood Floors Spacious rooms Covered Parking New Central HVAC (RLNE5767856)
4018 Rainey Road
4018 Rainey Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$845
Nice home with Porch - Great three bedroom built in 1980. Backs up to wooded area. Covered Porch. (RLNE5661795)
3332 Northview Dr
3332 Northview Drive, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3332 Northview Dr Available 07/06/20 Fondren Rental - 2 Bed, 2 Bath - 2 bed, 2 bath located in Fondren. Beautiful wood floors and a great location! Close to some of the best shopping and dining that Jackson has to offer.
2935 Lakewood Drive
2935 Lakewood Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1236 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in South Jackson - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath New Flooring Kitchen Appliances Furnished Washer Dryer Connections Central Heat and Air Covered Parking (RLNE3524338)
1909 Catalina Dr
1909 Catalina Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1528 sqft
1909 Catalina Drive, Jackson, MS - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home offers beautiful flooring through out the home, as well as nice neutral paint colors.
1231 Monroe St
1231 Monroe Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Belhaven Rental - Great 2 bed, 2 bath house for rent in the Belhaven Historic District! Has a fully fenced in backyard with a nice porch. Visit our website at www.trihelm.
3433 Norwood Drive
3433 Norwood Avenue, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Great House in South Jackson - 3 Bed/1.5 Bath Freshly Painted Spacious Kitchen with LOTS of cabinet space Beautiful new flooring throughout Kitchen appliances Furnished W/D Connections Central Heating & Air (RLNE1893661)
320 Cummins St
320 Cummins Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$895
1850 sqft
Spacious 3/1.5 Renovated - Property Id: 296193 Renovated 3/1.5 with bonus rooms. New Flooring and fresh paint. Central Heat and Air. Refrigerator provided. Large Kitchen and Livingrooms and Laundry room. Fenced Yard and Covered patio.
228 Sewanee Dr
228 Sewanee Drive, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
Spacious Single Family Home - Property Id: 285576 Great single family home newly installed carpet, linoleum, and counter tops. Waiting for the perfect family to move in. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1204 First Ave
1204 1st Avenue, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$725
Spacious 2 BR near downtown and JSU University - Property Id: 284697 Spacious 2 bedroom 4 plex located near downtown Jackson. Very quiet neighborhood located on a corner lot.
906 Terrace Ave
906 Terrace Avenue, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$550
Great Duplex near JSU University - Property Id: 283935 Brand new Appliances with washer and dryer hookup and air conditioning. Newly painted! Spacious lawn.
4117 Herrington Boulevard
4117 Herrington Boulevard, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1210 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
237 Patton Drive
237 Patton Drive, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2152 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
506 Marbury Street
506 Marbury Street, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1110 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
131 Mayfair Drive
131 Mayfair Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1953 sqft
Rent this newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch style home. Complete with new appliances, updated bathrooms and kitchen. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
509 Bruin Avenue
509 Bruin Avenue, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1238 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
