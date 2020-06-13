/
62 Apartments for rent in Byram, MS📍
Spring Lake
1000 Spring Lake Blvd, Byram, MS
2 Bedrooms
$965
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1329 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom units come with spacious kitchens, plenty of closet space and garden tubs. Enjoy on-site lake with surrounding walking trails, two pools and gym. Close to I-55 and the Byram Town Center.
Reserve of Byram
350 Byram Dr, Byram, MS
1 Bedroom
$844
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1286 sqft
Conveniently located just off Highway 55 and Siwell Road. Tennis courts, jacuzzi, pool, car wash station and business center available to residents. Corporate housing also available.
Bradford Place
100 Byram Dr, Byram, MS
1 Bedroom
$805
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$987
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bradford Place in Byram. View photos, descriptions and more!
326 Corral Cove
326 Corral Cove, Byram, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1239 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Midsouth 301
301 Elton Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1275 sqft
MidSouth 301 is centrally located to I-55 near Byram, Mississippi. We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer connections and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Belvedere Cove Apartments
2625 Belvedere Dr, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$475
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$720
1259 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
4018 Rainey Road
4018 Rainey Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$845
Nice home with Porch - Great three bedroom built in 1980. Backs up to wooded area. Covered Porch. (RLNE5661795)
2935 Lakewood Drive
2935 Lakewood Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1236 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in South Jackson - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath New Flooring Kitchen Appliances Furnished Washer Dryer Connections Central Heat and Air Covered Parking (RLNE3524338)
1909 Catalina Dr
1909 Catalina Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1528 sqft
1909 Catalina Drive, Jackson, MS - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home offers beautiful flooring through out the home, as well as nice neutral paint colors.
3433 Norwood Drive
3433 Norwood Avenue, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Great House in South Jackson - 3 Bed/1.5 Bath Freshly Painted Spacious Kitchen with LOTS of cabinet space Beautiful new flooring throughout Kitchen appliances Furnished W/D Connections Central Heating & Air (RLNE1893661)
1455 Sleepy Hollow Drive
1455 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1712 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
3144 Fleetwood Drive
3144 Fleetwood Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1440 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
131 Mayfair Drive
131 Mayfair Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1953 sqft
Rent this newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch style home. Complete with new appliances, updated bathrooms and kitchen. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
3229 Ridgeland Drive
3229 Ridgeland Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$925
1330 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
2919 Lakewood Drive
2919 Lakewood Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$875
1404 sqft
Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! See viewing and application instructions below: Office open Monday through Friday; 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
296 Woodcliff Drive
296 Woodcliff Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2242 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
960 Stuart Street
960 Stuart Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$700
1130 sqft
New roof - 2017 Freshly painted
1964 Ventura Drive
1964 Ventura Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1588 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1964 Ventura Drive in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
1315 Dianne Dr.
1315 Dianne Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$800
1317 sqft
New roof and be completely remodeled from floors to painting throughout, plumbing upgrades and doors and trim renewed. The exterior painted and have new doors and trim along with the yard spruced up.
1031 Barbara Ann Drive
1031 Barbara Ann Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1165 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1031 Barbara Ann Drive in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
3561 Bowers St.
3561 Bowers Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$550
714 sqft
This is an updated home with 2 bedroom and 1 bath. The bathroom has been completely remodeled. Carpeted throughout except kitchen and bathroom.
1153 W. McDowell Road
1153 West Mcdowell Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1347 sqft
Newly renovated. New bathroom fixtures, carpeting and flooring, new paint, new hot water heater, new kitchen counters and many upgrades throughout. New electrical panel making the house up to code.
3144 Woodville Circle
3144 Woodville Circle, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1589 sqft
3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom! HUD is accepted!! Hey there! You're going to love this one! And as you know they don't last long. Houses like this pop on, and then right back off when someone rents it.
3114 Lakewood Dr
3114 Lakewood Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$800
3 Bedroom Home in South Jackson - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Freshly painted Washer/ Dryer Connections Central Heat and Air (RLNE5779042)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Byram, the median rent is $767 for a studio, $907 for a 1-bedroom, $1,096 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,386 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Byram, check out our monthly Byram Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Byram area include Jackson State University, and Mississippi College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.