44 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jackson, MS

4 Units Available
Midsouth 301
301 Elton Rd, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
MidSouth 301 is centrally located to I-55 near Byram, Mississippi. We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer connections and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
10 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$725
992 sqft
Close to Jackson University and the Westland Plaza Shopping Center, this community offers an exciting style of living and ample amenities. Some units are pet-friendly while others offer large closets and new carpet.
8 Units Available
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$873
1040 sqft
Surrounded by a diversity of shopping, dining and entertainment options, Hampton House Apartments offer a lifestyle both unique and serene. Each home offers all the amenities needed to enjoy the comforts of life.
19 Units Available
Tracewood Apartments
6300 Old Canton Rd, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$799
977 sqft
The lifestyle here at Tracewood Apartments appeals to people who expect exceptional quality, gracious hospitality and convenience. Contact us today to reserve your new apartment …we are ready to welcome you home!
28 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$750
1055 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
3 Units Available
Cameron Park
3856 Noble St, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$786
1195 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. ???????Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Cameron Park features amenities that make you feel at home.
12 Units Available
Belvedere Cove Apartments
2625 Belvedere Dr, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$600
906 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.

1 Unit Available
1204 First Ave
1204 1st Avenue, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$725
Spacious 2 BR near downtown and JSU University - Property Id: 284697 Spacious 2 bedroom 4 plex located near downtown Jackson. Very quiet neighborhood located on a corner lot.

1 Unit Available
500 Northpoint Parkway Suite 205
500 Northpointe Parkway, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2 bed, 2 bath apartment in Jackson! - This great 2 bed, 2 bath apartment in The Diplomat community has it all! Free access to the clubhouse and pool, gated, covered parking and a quiet atmosphere! Apartment comes with washer/dryer and refrigerator.

1 Unit Available
3332 Northview Dr
3332 Northview Drive, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3332 Northview Dr Available 07/06/20 Fondren Rental - 2 Bed, 2 Bath - 2 bed, 2 bath located in Fondren. Beautiful wood floors and a great location! Close to some of the best shopping and dining that Jackson has to offer.

1 Unit Available
1231 Monroe St
1231 Monroe Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Belhaven Rental - Great 2 bed, 2 bath house for rent in the Belhaven Historic District! Has a fully fenced in backyard with a nice porch. Visit our website at www.trihelm.

1 Unit Available
1175 Eminence Row -F1
1175 Eminence Row, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$650
700 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL FOR APPROVED TENANTS. ALL THE AMENITIES OF A LUXURY APARTMENT FOR AN AFFORDABLE PRICE.

1 Unit Available
3561 Bowers St.
3561 Bowers Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$550
714 sqft
This is an updated home with 2 bedroom and 1 bath. The bathroom has been completely remodeled. Carpeted throughout except kitchen and bathroom.

1 Unit Available
3621 N STATE ST
3621 North State Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$995
2BR/1.5BR, THSE, living room with fireplace, kitchen has stainless appliances, in process of installing slab granite counter tops, washer/dryer connections. End unit! Back patio area that is fenced in. Updated kitchen and bathroom.

1 Unit Available
520 LORENZ BLVD
520 Lorenz Boulevard, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Available after July 7th - WALK TO UMC, Fondren shopping, restaurants, groceries, church - Recently updated 2 Bedroom and 1.5 Bath unit. Hardwood floors in Living & Dining rooms,ceramic tile in Kitchen and Bathroom.

1 Unit Available
921 MORNINGSIDE ST
921 Morningside Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
Charming craftsman style cottage. Ceilings are at 10' high. Heart pine floors. Extra room for office/sitting area. Fenced back yard. Washer/dryer connections. Great front porch

1 Unit Available
41 NORTHTOWN RD
41 Northtown Road, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
Great location in NE Jackson. Upstairs, 2 bedroom 2 full bath, washer dryer hookups and wood burning fireplace. Small fenced backyard and small attached storage room. Yard care provided. Rent$875, tenant pays all utilities.

1 Unit Available
1020 N JEFFERSON ST
1020 North Jefferson Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
750 sqft
Another of Belhaven's most desirable homes offered. Address is 1020 N. Jefferson Jackson MS 39202.
Results within 1 mile of Jackson
8 Units Available
Lakeland East
1045 Flynt Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$995
989 sqft
Lakeland East is a distinctive and beautiful apartment community conveniently located right off of Flynt Drive in Flowood, Mississippi.
2 Units Available
Beauregard Village
101 Mt Salus Rd, Clinton, MS
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Beauregard Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
9 Units Available
Reserve at Woodchase
131 Woodchase Park Dr, Clinton, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1153 sqft
Just off I-20 near Buddy Butts Park. Controlled access community with a swimming pool and fitness center. Units have wood-burning fireplaces, wood-style flooring and security alarms.
5 Units Available
Spring Lake
1000 Spring Lake Blvd, Byram, MS
2 Bedrooms
$965
1134 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom units come with spacious kitchens, plenty of closet space and garden tubs. Enjoy on-site lake with surrounding walking trails, two pools and gym. Close to I-55 and the Byram Town Center.
23 Units Available
Van Mark
6811 Old Canton Rd, Ridgeland, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1366 sqft
Within walking distances of dining and entertainment options. Apartments feature custom bookcase cabinetry, plush carpeting, and wood-burning fireplaces. Large walk-in closets. Private balconies and patios. Open floor plans.
6 Units Available
Ridgeland Place
879 William Blvd, Ridgeland, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
1085 sqft
Exceptional living in a unique suburban setting–Welcome to Ridgeland Place Apartment Homes! We offer renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Ridgeland, MS just a couple of miles north of Jackson.

Jackson rents declined slightly over the past month

Jackson rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Jackson stand at $694 for a one-bedroom apartment and $839 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Jackson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Jackson rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Jackson, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Jackson is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Jackson's median two-bedroom rent of $839 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.8% decline in Jackson.
    • While rents in Jackson fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Jackson than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Jackson.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

