69 Apartments for rent in Jackson, MS with parking

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Tracewood Apartments
6300 Old Canton Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$740
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1250 sqft
The lifestyle here at Tracewood Apartments appeals to people who expect exceptional quality, gracious hospitality and convenience. Contact us today to reserve your new apartment …we are ready to welcome you home!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
20 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$700
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1168 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
21 Units Available
The Crossings at Ridgewood
5880 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$990
1200 sqft
6 Bedrooms
$705
800 sqft
8 Bedrooms
$840
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Crossings at Ridgewood in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
$
8 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$605
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
992 sqft
Close to Jackson University and the Westland Plaza Shopping Center, this community offers an exciting style of living and ample amenities. Some units are pet-friendly while others offer large closets and new carpet.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
1 Unit Available
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,051
1385 sqft
Surrounded by a diversity of shopping, dining and entertainment options, Hampton House Apartments offer a lifestyle both unique and serene. Each home offers all the amenities needed to enjoy the comforts of life.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Midsouth 301
301 Elton Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1275 sqft
MidSouth 301 is centrally located to I-55 near Byram, Mississippi. We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer connections and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Arlington
5845 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arlington in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4319 Dunn St
4319 Dunn Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1518 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath in NE Jackson Hardwood floors throughout Two car carport Partially fenced backyard Washer/dryer hookups Deposit is equal to one month's rent

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1177 Druid Hill Dr
1177 Druid Hill Drive, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$995
1256 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath Remodeled kitchen Remodeled bathroom Hardwood floors Ceramic tile kitchen floor Granite tile countertops.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
500 Northpointe Pkwy Apt 221
500 Northpointe Parkway, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$995
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two bedrooms, 1.5 bath condo at The Diplomat 995 square feet Refrigerator included Fireplace Spacious community courtyard with pool Tennis courts on site Washer and dryer included Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
543 Wellington Road
543 Wellington Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1645 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath house in Broadmoor Hardwood floors throughout One car garage Partially fenced yard Central air and heat Fireplace Dishwasher Refrigerator included Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
3083 Suncrest Drive
3083 Suncrest Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$995
1590 sqft
Move in ready, recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. New floors, updated kitchen. carport, smart lock. Make this house your home today. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Jackson
616 Briarwood Drive, Jackson, MS
Studio
$733
286 sqft
1 Bedroom
$863
572 sqft
Call Us! Move In Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $169.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2935 Lakewood Drive
2935 Lakewood Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1236 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in South Jackson - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath New Flooring Kitchen Appliances Furnished Washer Dryer Connections Central Heat and Air Covered Parking (RLNE3524338)

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
653 Briarcliff Circle
653 Briarcliff Circle, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1181 sqft
MOVE IN READY! Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath for rent. New floors, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, 2 car carport, backyard and more. Come look at this home today.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
543 WELLINGTON ST
543 Wellington Rd, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1500 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath house in Broadmoor Hardwood floors throughout One car garage Partially fenced yard Central air and heat Fireplace Dishwasher Refrigerator included Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
2906 Revere Street
2906 Revere Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
Newly Renovated, Central Heat & Air, Fenced yard, Hardwoods Floors!! Great, Quiet Neighborhood, HUD accepted. Carport and Drive-Way. Nice corner lot

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
3438 West Capital St
3438 West Capitol Street, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$700
1300 sqft
Call today to schedule a viewing of this property. Also ask about our second chance program where we have something to fit everybody need and we are offering S100.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
1964 Ventura Drive
1964 Ventura Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1588 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1964 Ventura Drive in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
1315 Dianne Dr.
1315 Dianne Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$800
1317 sqft
New roof and be completely remodeled from floors to painting throughout, plumbing upgrades and doors and trim renewed. The exterior painted and have new doors and trim along with the yard spruced up.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
1031 Barbara Ann Drive
1031 Barbara Ann Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1165 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1031 Barbara Ann Drive in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
1153 W. McDowell Road
1153 West Mcdowell Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1347 sqft
Newly renovated. New bathroom fixtures, carpeting and flooring, new paint, new hot water heater, new kitchen counters and many upgrades throughout. New electrical panel making the house up to code.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
302 North Prentiss Street - B
302 North Prentiss Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
This gated apartment has been fully renovated and everything is BRAND NEW!. New kitchen, new appliances, Central Heating / Air, and much much more. Only one unit available for rent so call NOW.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
916 MANSHIP ST
916 Manship Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1647 sqft
Charming home with 9' ceilings, wood and tile floors-no carpet. Sunroom that opens to patio and fenced yard. Deck in the back. Updated baths-one has whirlpool and separate shower. Huge laundry room. Outside storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Jackson, MS

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jackson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

