AL
/
MS
/
jackson
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:41 PM

98 Luxury Apartments for rent in Jackson, MS

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
1 Unit Available
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,051
1385 sqft
Surrounded by a diversity of shopping, dining and entertainment options, Hampton House Apartments offer a lifestyle both unique and serene. Each home offers all the amenities needed to enjoy the comforts of life.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
16 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$700
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1168 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
704 Woodbury
704 Woodbury Road, Jackson, MS
5 Bedrooms
$1,100
1600 sqft
This 5/2 in the Broadmoor Community is ready for you! - This houses is located just west of I-55 and off Northside Drive in a family friendly neighborhood.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
5050 Canton Heights Drive
5050 Canton Heights Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1565 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
5606 Warwick Drive
5606 Warwick Drive, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1954 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
975 Briarwood Drive
975 Briarwood Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1543 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
1404 Plantation Boulevard
1404 Plantation Boulevard, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
4220 Forest Park Drive
4220 Forest Park Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1313 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
1246 Adkins Boulevard
1246 Adkins Boulevard, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
2100 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
5544 Wayneland Drive
5544 Wayneland Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4319 Dunn St
4319 Dunn Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1518 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath in NE Jackson Hardwood floors throughout Two car carport Partially fenced backyard Washer/dryer hookups Deposit is equal to one month's rent

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
1710 Winchester Street
1710 Winchester Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1326 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 02:50pm
Contact for Availability
5810 Sedgwick Drive
5810 West Sedgwick Court, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 12

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
4654 Manila Drive
4654 Manila Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1899 sqft
Newly Renovated home with spacious floor plan Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
711 Lawrence
711 Lawrence Road, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1448 sqft
4/2 in Broadmoor Neighborhood - This houses is located just west of I-55 and off Northside Drive in a family friendly neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
543 Wellington Road
543 Wellington Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1645 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath house in Broadmoor Hardwood floors throughout One car garage Partially fenced yard Central air and heat Fireplace Dishwasher Refrigerator included Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
3945 Eastline Drive
3945 Eastline Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2070 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
653 Briarcliff Circle
653 Briarcliff Circle, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1181 sqft
MOVE IN READY! Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath for rent. New floors, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, 2 car carport, backyard and more. Come look at this home today.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
1915 Springridge Drive
1915 Springridge Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2280 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
5562 Wayneland Drive
5562 Wayneland Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1552 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
632 CHICKASAW AVE
632 Chickasaw Avenue, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
This eye catching home is in a great location in a quiet part of Fondren! Close to UMMC, Restaurants, shops, and grocery stores anything you need is only a quick trip away. Inside you'll see the stunning original hardwood floors and 10 ft ceilings.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
543 WELLINGTON ST
543 Wellington Rd, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1500 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath house in Broadmoor Hardwood floors throughout One car garage Partially fenced yard Central air and heat Fireplace Dishwasher Refrigerator included Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
1202 Poplar Boulevard
1202 Poplar Boulevard, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1972 sqft
Belhaven house with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms! Yep, everyone gets their own bathroom. Copy and paste this link in your browser for an immersing experience: https://my.matterport.

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
16 Northtown Drive - 106
16 Northtown Drive, Jackson, MS
Studio
$1,055
1055 sqft
Three suites available for rent at 16 Northtown Dr in North Jackson. The suites are approximately 1000-1400 sf.
Rent Report
Jackson

July 2020 Jackson Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Jackson Rent Report. Jackson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jackson rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Jackson rents held steady over the past month

Jackson rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Jackson stand at $695 for a one-bedroom apartment and $840 for a two-bedroom. Jackson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Jackson rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Jackson, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Jackson is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Jackson's median two-bedroom rent of $840 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Jackson fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Jackson than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Jackson.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Jackson 1 BedroomsJackson 2 BedroomsJackson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJackson 3 BedroomsJackson Accessible ApartmentsJackson Apartments with BalconyJackson Apartments with GarageJackson Apartments with GymJackson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJackson Apartments with ParkingJackson Apartments with PoolJackson Apartments with Washer-DryerJackson Dog Friendly ApartmentsJackson Furnished ApartmentsJackson Luxury PlacesJackson Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Ridgeland, MSBrandon, MSClinton, MSFlowood, MSPearl, MSByram, MSRichland, MSMadison, MS

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Jackson State UniversityMississippi College