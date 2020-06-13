124 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jackson, MS

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,051
1385 sqft
Surrounded by a diversity of shopping, dining and entertainment options, Hampton House Apartments offer a lifestyle both unique and serene. Each home offers all the amenities needed to enjoy the comforts of life.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Cameron Park
3856 Noble St, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$898
1357 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. ???????Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Cameron Park features amenities that make you feel at home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
15 Units Available
The Crossings at Ridgewood
5880 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Crossings at Ridgewood in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Midsouth 301
301 Elton Rd, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$920
1275 sqft
MidSouth 301 is centrally located to I-55 near Byram, Mississippi. We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer connections and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1168 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
1 Unit Available
Willow Point
759 Glencross Dr, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$800
1026 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Willow Point in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
6 Units Available
Arlington
5845 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arlington in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Belvedere Cove Apartments
2625 Belvedere Dr, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$720
1259 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
Tracewood Apartments
6300 Old Canton Rd, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$990
1250 sqft
The lifestyle here at Tracewood Apartments appeals to people who expect exceptional quality, gracious hospitality and convenience. Contact us today to reserve your new apartment …we are ready to welcome you home!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
416 Pimlico Place
416 Pimlico Place, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1416 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1455 Sleepy Hollow Drive
1455 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1712 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3144 Fleetwood Drive
3144 Fleetwood Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1440 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5810 River Road
5810 River Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1388 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1342 Springdale Drive
1342 Springdale Drive, Jackson, MS
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
131 Mayfair Drive
131 Mayfair Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rent this newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch style home. Complete with new appliances, updated bathrooms and kitchen. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1425 Winchester Street
1425 Winchester Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1654 sqft
Rent this newly renovated ranch style 3/2 home. Complete with new appliances, updated bathrooms and kitchen. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
4220 Forest Park Drive
4220 Forest Park Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1313 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1710 Winchester Street
1710 Winchester Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1326 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5544 Wayneland Drive
5544 Wayneland Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3229 Ridgeland Drive
3229 Ridgeland Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$925
1330 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2919 Lakewood Drive
2919 Lakewood Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$875
1404 sqft
Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! See viewing and application instructions below: Office open Monday through Friday; 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
4765 Kings Highway
4765 Kings Highway, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2292 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
296 Woodcliff Drive
296 Woodcliff Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2242 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
125 James Garfield Circle
125 James Garfield Circle, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1053 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

June 2020 Jackson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Jackson Rent Report. Jackson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jackson rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Jackson rents declined slightly over the past month

Jackson rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Jackson stand at $694 for a one-bedroom apartment and $839 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Jackson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Jackson rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Jackson, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Jackson is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Jackson's median two-bedroom rent of $839 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.8% decline in Jackson.
    • While rents in Jackson fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Jackson than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Jackson.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

