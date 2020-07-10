Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:48 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Jackson, MS with washer-dryer

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
500 Northpointe Pkwy Apt 221
500 Northpointe Parkway, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$995
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two bedrooms, 1.5 bath condo at The Diplomat 995 square feet Refrigerator included Fireplace Spacious community courtyard with pool Tennis courts on site Washer and dryer included Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Jackson
616 Briarwood Drive, Jackson, MS
Studio
$733
286 sqft
1 Bedroom
$863
572 sqft
Call Us! Move In Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $169.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
1328 ROXBURY CT
1328 Roxbury Ct, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
One bedroom, one bath condo in NE Jackson Washer and dryer included Refrigerator included Central heating & Air Water included (tenant responsible for electric bill) No pets allowed Fireplace Beautiful courtyard for tenant use Deposit is

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
22 River Run Dr.
22 River Run Drive, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$975
1080 sqft
Please be advised, this home is occupied. Do not disturb the tenants. This unit does not come with a washer and dryer. It does have hook-ups. Unit is available on 8/1/2020. This one won't last long, it never does.

1 of 16

Last updated December 10 at 09:46pm
1 Unit Available
4018 REDWING AVE
4018 Redwing Ave, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1620 sqft
Charming Fondren cottage with high ceilings and wood floors. No carpet. 3 bedrooms plus an office. Refrigerator, washer and dryer furnished. Detached building for studio/workshop. Owner will sell for $169,000.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
835 North Jefferson St
835 North Jefferson Street, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2658 sqft
Great Home for rent in historic Belhaven Heights Neighborhood. 4BR/4BA Recently Renovated with stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, tall ceilings, formal dining room. Conveniently located to Millsaps, Belhaven and UMMC.
Results within 1 mile of Jackson
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
13 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
109 Pine Knoll Dr, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$710
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
900 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Northbrook Residents & Guests - If you have been redirected, all questions can be answered here.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated September 25 at 07:59pm
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
150 Park Circle Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$990
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Lake in Flowood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Jackson
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 08:33am
2 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
500 Avalon Way, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,180
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, security alarms and faux hardwood floors. Just minutes from Audobon Point and Pelahatchie Bay. Furnished corporate units available.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
117 BRENHAVEN BLVD
117 Brenhaven Boulevard, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3 BR 2 BA split plan home with an open living/dining area with fireplace. The location is wonderful and close enough to walk to the reservoir. Drive by and call today.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
409 Westport Way
409 Westport Way, Flowood, MS
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront 3 Bed 2 Bath available in Flowood! - Waterfront Rental available in Flowood. This 3 bed 2 bath features all new floors, paint, Very private backyard, iron gates and doors, two car garage.

July 2020 Jackson Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Jackson Rent Report. Jackson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jackson rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Jackson rents held steady over the past month

Jackson rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Jackson stand at $695 for a one-bedroom apartment and $840 for a two-bedroom. Jackson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Jackson rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Jackson, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Jackson is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Jackson's median two-bedroom rent of $840 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Jackson fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Jackson than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Jackson.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

