AL
/
Off-Campus Housing
/
MS
/
JSUMS
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:20 AM

9 Apartments For Rent Near Jackson State University

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
Belvedere Cove Apartments
2625 Belvedere Dr, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$510
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$720
1259 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
$
8 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$605
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
992 sqft
Close to Jackson University and the Westland Plaza Shopping Center, this community offers an exciting style of living and ample amenities. Some units are pet-friendly while others offer large closets and new carpet.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
835 North Jefferson St
835 North Jefferson Street, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2658 sqft
Great Home for rent in historic Belhaven Heights Neighborhood. 4BR/4BA Recently Renovated with stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, tall ceilings, formal dining room. Conveniently located to Millsaps, Belhaven and UMMC.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
916 MANSHIP ST
916 Manship Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1647 sqft
Charming home with 9' ceilings, wood and tile floors-no carpet. Sunroom that opens to patio and fenced yard. Deck in the back. Updated baths-one has whirlpool and separate shower. Huge laundry room. Outside storage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
3438 West Capital St
3438 West Capitol Street, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$700
1300 sqft
Call today to schedule a viewing of this property. Also ask about our second chance program where we have something to fit everybody need and we are offering S100.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
302 North Prentiss Street - B
302 North Prentiss Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
This gated apartment has been fully renovated and everything is BRAND NEW!. New kitchen, new appliances, Central Heating / Air, and much much more. Only one unit available for rent so call NOW.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
708 Westmont Drive
708 Westmont Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
936 sqft
Rent this great 3 bedroom 1 bath newly remodeled home in West Jackson. Apply at https://c-3homes.managebuilding.com to complete the application process and background check.

1 of 17

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1204 First Ave
1204 1st Avenue, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$650
Spacious 2 BR near downtown and JSU University - Property Id: 284697 Spacious 2 bedroom 4 plex located near downtown Jackson. Very quiet neighborhood located on a corner lot. Lease Requirements: Must be able to provide proof of income (pay stubs).

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
1964 Ventura Drive
1964 Ventura Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1588 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1964 Ventura Drive in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!

Similar Pages

Jackson 1 BedroomsJackson 2 BedroomsJackson Apartments with ParkingJackson Dog Friendly ApartmentsJackson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ridgeland, MSBrandon, MSClinton, MSFlowood, MSPearl, MSByram, MSRichland, MSMadison, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Jackson State UniversityMississippi College