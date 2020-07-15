/
/
/
JSUMS
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:20 AM
9 Apartments For Rent Near Jackson State University
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
Belvedere Cove Apartments
2625 Belvedere Dr, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$510
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$720
1259 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
$
8 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$605
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
992 sqft
Close to Jackson University and the Westland Plaza Shopping Center, this community offers an exciting style of living and ample amenities. Some units are pet-friendly while others offer large closets and new carpet.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
835 North Jefferson St
835 North Jefferson Street, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2658 sqft
Great Home for rent in historic Belhaven Heights Neighborhood. 4BR/4BA Recently Renovated with stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, tall ceilings, formal dining room. Conveniently located to Millsaps, Belhaven and UMMC.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
916 MANSHIP ST
916 Manship Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1647 sqft
Charming home with 9' ceilings, wood and tile floors-no carpet. Sunroom that opens to patio and fenced yard. Deck in the back. Updated baths-one has whirlpool and separate shower. Huge laundry room. Outside storage.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
3438 West Capital St
3438 West Capitol Street, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$700
1300 sqft
Call today to schedule a viewing of this property. Also ask about our second chance program where we have something to fit everybody need and we are offering S100.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
302 North Prentiss Street - B
302 North Prentiss Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
This gated apartment has been fully renovated and everything is BRAND NEW!. New kitchen, new appliances, Central Heating / Air, and much much more. Only one unit available for rent so call NOW.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
708 Westmont Drive
708 Westmont Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
936 sqft
Rent this great 3 bedroom 1 bath newly remodeled home in West Jackson. Apply at https://c-3homes.managebuilding.com to complete the application process and background check.
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1204 First Ave
1204 1st Avenue, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$650
Spacious 2 BR near downtown and JSU University - Property Id: 284697 Spacious 2 bedroom 4 plex located near downtown Jackson. Very quiet neighborhood located on a corner lot. Lease Requirements: Must be able to provide proof of income (pay stubs).
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
1964 Ventura Drive
1964 Ventura Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1588 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1964 Ventura Drive in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!