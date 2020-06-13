Apartment List
/
MS
/
jackson
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM

63 Apartments for rent in Jackson, MS with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
30 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$700
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1168 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Midsouth 301
301 Elton Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1275 sqft
MidSouth 301 is centrally located to I-55 near Byram, Mississippi. We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer connections and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$728
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$873
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,051
1385 sqft
Surrounded by a diversity of shopping, dining and entertainment options, Hampton House Apartments offer a lifestyle both unique and serene. Each home offers all the amenities needed to enjoy the comforts of life.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$605
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
992 sqft
Close to Jackson University and the Westland Plaza Shopping Center, this community offers an exciting style of living and ample amenities. Some units are pet-friendly while others offer large closets and new carpet.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Cameron Park
3856 Noble St, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$786
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$898
1357 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. ???????Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Cameron Park features amenities that make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Belvedere Cove Apartments
2625 Belvedere Dr, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$475
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$720
1259 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
6 Units Available
Arlington
5845 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arlington in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4545 Ridgewood Drive
4545 Ridgewood Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1851 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath in the heart of Jackson New floors and new paint throughout Rear entry carporch accentuates your enjoyment of large backyard Situated in fashionable Kimwood Subdivision Split plan with large master suite Indoor laundry

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
320 Cummins St
320 Cummins Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$895
1850 sqft
Spacious 3/1.5 Renovated - Property Id: 296193 Renovated 3/1.5 with bonus rooms. New Flooring and fresh paint. Central Heat and Air. Refrigerator provided. Large Kitchen and Livingrooms and Laundry room. Fenced Yard and Covered patio.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
906 Terrace Ave
906 Terrace Avenue, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$550
Great Duplex near JSU University - Property Id: 283935 Brand new Appliances with washer and dryer hookup and air conditioning. Newly painted! Spacious lawn.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4018 Rainey Road
4018 Rainey Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$845
Nice home with Porch - Great three bedroom built in 1980. Backs up to wooded area. Covered Porch. (RLNE5661795)

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
500 Northpoint Parkway Suite 205
500 Northpointe Parkway, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bed, 2 bath apartment in Jackson! - This great 2 bed, 2 bath apartment in The Diplomat community has it all! Free access to the clubhouse and pool, gated, covered parking and a quiet atmosphere! Apartment comes with washer/dryer and refrigerator.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1231 Monroe St
1231 Monroe Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Belhaven Rental - Great 2 bed, 2 bath house for rent in the Belhaven Historic District! Has a fully fenced in backyard with a nice porch. Visit our website at www.trihelm.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
3561 Bowers St.
3561 Bowers Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$550
714 sqft
This is an updated home with 2 bedroom and 1 bath. The bathroom has been completely remodeled. Carpeted throughout except kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
214 Foxboro
214 Foxboro Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1224 sqft
Stylish 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath brick home in Northeast Jackson (39211). Ceiling fans. Tile floor in Kitchen. Laundry area. Storage room. Fenced back yard with patio for cookouts and entertaining. Convenient to schools, shopping and transportation.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3719 MONTROSE CT
3719 Montrose Court, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1465 sqft
Fondren/Woodland Hills, within jogging distance of the Medical school 3 bedrooms/2 baths Great yard with wood fence and deck Garage Central heat and air, Gas logs in pretty fireplace

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
916 MANSHIP ST
916 Manship Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1647 sqft
Charming home with 9' ceilings, wood and tile floors-no carpet. Sunroom that opens to patio and fenced yard. Deck in the back. Updated baths-one has whirlpool and separate shower. Huge laundry room. Outside storage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
921 MORNINGSIDE ST
921 Morningside Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
Charming craftsman style cottage. Ceilings are at 10' high. Heart pine floors. Extra room for office/sitting area. Fenced back yard. Washer/dryer connections. Great front porch

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
107 South Park Dr
107 South Park Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
Wonderfully updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath in Northeast Jackson. Fresh paint and granite counter tops. Massive fenced in back yard. Enclosed garage. Unit comes stocked with all appliances. Turn key and ready to move in today.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5170 Ridgewood Rd
5170 Ridgewood Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
Great 3 bed 2 bath for rent in Northeast Jackson! - Spacious three bedroom, two bath home for rent on Ridgewood Road (driveway on Newland St)! No carpet and a large fenced backyard, and also a large covered porch with a 2-car garage! Visit our

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
4028 Pine Hill Drive
4028 Pinehill Drive, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2200 sqft
Located on a quiet street lined with pines, this 4 bedroom & 2 bath home is great for entertaining, or fun times on in the huge sunroom.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
3026 Randolph Street
3026 Randolph Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$625
891 sqft
SUPER DEAL!!! 3 BEDROOM #MOVE IN READY! A MUST SEE! RECENTLY RENOVATED! HUD WELCOME!! SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY! APPLICATION FEE: $30
Results within 1 mile of Jackson
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Ridgeland Place
879 William Blvd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$980
1021 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,086
1214 sqft
Exceptional living in a unique suburban setting–Welcome to Ridgeland Place Apartment Homes! We offer renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Ridgeland, MS just a couple of miles north of Jackson.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
22 Units Available
Van Mark
6811 Old Canton Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$905
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1366 sqft
Within walking distances of dining and entertainment options. Apartments feature custom bookcase cabinetry, plush carpeting, and wood-burning fireplaces. Large walk-in closets. Private balconies and patios. Open floor plans.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Jackson, MS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Jackson renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Jackson 1 BedroomsJackson 2 BedroomsJackson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJackson 3 BedroomsJackson Accessible ApartmentsJackson Apartments with Balcony
Jackson Apartments with GarageJackson Apartments with GymJackson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJackson Apartments with ParkingJackson Apartments with Pool
Jackson Apartments with Washer-DryerJackson Dog Friendly ApartmentsJackson Furnished ApartmentsJackson Luxury PlacesJackson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ridgeland, MSBrandon, MSClinton, MS
Flowood, MSPearl, MSByram, MS
Richland, MSMadison, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Jackson State University
Mississippi College