Home
/
Jackson, MS
/
137 Del Rio Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

137 Del Rio Street

137 Del Rio Street · No Longer Available
Location

137 Del Rio Street, Jackson, MS 39206

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This property has been completely renovated. Located in North Jackson 4 bedrooms 2 full baths on a very quiet street. Don't let this pass you by apply today. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8 am to 5pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Del Rio Street have any available units?
137 Del Rio Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jackson, MS.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
Is 137 Del Rio Street currently offering any rent specials?
137 Del Rio Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Del Rio Street pet-friendly?
No, 137 Del Rio Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson.
Does 137 Del Rio Street offer parking?
No, 137 Del Rio Street does not offer parking.
Does 137 Del Rio Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Del Rio Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Del Rio Street have a pool?
No, 137 Del Rio Street does not have a pool.
Does 137 Del Rio Street have accessible units?
No, 137 Del Rio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Del Rio Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 Del Rio Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Del Rio Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 Del Rio Street does not have units with air conditioning.
