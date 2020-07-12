/
west biloxi
69 Apartments for rent in West Biloxi, Biloxi, MS
Westwick
258 Stennis Dr, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$625
1040 sqft
Welcome to Westwick. We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Palm Isle
251 Eisenhower Dr, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$680
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
700 sqft
Come let us welcome you home at Palm Isle Apartments, where all the comforts of a beach resort are right at your fingertips.
2668 Beach Blvd
2668 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1689 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This condo is all about the VIEW!! There is a 180 degree view of the Gulf Coast. From the living room you can see to the Beau Rivage East and the Island View West. Every room has an OCEAN VIEW!Coveted East ''06'' C plan.
169 Briarfield Avenue
169 Briarfield Avenue, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
139 Mc Donnell Avenue
139 McDonnell Ave, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
It is walking distance to the beautiful Biloxi Beaches. Its located minutes to shopping malls and great restaurants with some of the best seafood the Gulf coast has to offer! Rent includes water/sewer/trash.
157 Oakmont Pl
157 Oakmont Place, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1660 sqft
Clean and Move-In Ready 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home PETS OK - Property Id: 264705 Clean and move-in ready three-bedroom, two-bathroom home walking distance to the beach, Mississippi Coliseum and restaurants. This location can't be beat.
1876 Pass Road - 1
1876 Pass Road, Biloxi, MS
Studio
$2,000
2300 sqft
Retail or office space ready for your own personal build out. West Biloxi close to gate 7 Keesler Air Force Base. Retail or office space ready for your own personal build out. West Biloxi close to gate 7 Keesler Air Force Base.
2542 Brighton Circle
2542 Brighton Circle, Biloxi, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2748 sqft
2542 Brighton Circle Available 07/16/20 Nice home in River Place! - NEW LOWER PRICE!! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is move in ready!! Conveniently located to shopping and entertainment.
410 St Charles Ct
410 St Charles Court, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Single story home located in College Park that includes carport, fenced yard, stove, fridge, dishwasher, fireplace, and washer/dryer hook ups. Pets must be approved by management and there will be a non-refundable pet fee due at lease signing.
Lagniappe of Biloxi
831 Cedar Lake Rd, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$935
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,106
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1305 sqft
Gated residential community in a natural setting. Outdoor facilities include gazebo lounge areas, grilling areas, a car washing station and a bark park. Short-term leases available.
3112 8th Ave Apt D
3112 8th Avenue, Gulfport, MS
1 Bedroom
$525
Available 07/24/20 Single story apartment with stove, fridge, and central heat/AC. Owner prefers no pets. Tenant is responsible for electric. Water is included.
867 Reunion Place Circle
867 Reunion Place Cir, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1710 sqft
Immaculate Home!!! - Ready for you to put your personal touch on. Split bedroom plan. There's a soaking tub, separate shower and double vanity in master bathroom and large walk in closet in the Master Suite. Ceramic tile in wet areas.
2700 E. Angela Circle
2700 East Angela Circle, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$800
1066 sqft
2700 E. Angela Circle Available 09/01/20 Great Home coming in September! - Orange Grove area, 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom!
128 Lee St A
128 Lee Street, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,675
975 sqft
Unit A Available 09/01/20 Private Mid Century Modern near downtown - Unique, light filled, beautiful space. This is within a private, gated compound.
10 Sandalwood Ct
10 Sandlewood Court, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1432 sqft
Single story brick home located in Forest Cove subdivision that includes stove, fridge, microwave, washer/dryer (not to be repaired/replaced by owner), fourth room that could be a den or bedroom, fenced yard, and two sheds.
435 Commerce Street
435 Commerce Street, Gulfport, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2873 sqft
Newly renovated 4br / 3ba Move in Ready! - Beautiful hardwood floors in the living areas, ceramic in the bathrooms, carpeting in the bedrooms. This is an amazing, ALL NEW home in Bayou view subdivision.
4030 Suzanne Dr
4030 Suzanne Drive, D'Iberville, MS
2 Bedrooms
$6,250
150000 sqft
LARGE COMMERCIAL PROPERTY! 15000 sq. ft. metal building coming available soon! This property includes two offices, 2 (1/2) baths, and a break room. The lot size is 200x152.
11263 Gorenflo Rd
11263 Gorenflo Road, D'Iberville, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
954 sqft
Lease Unit Furnished or Unfurnished. Spacious 2nd floor unit with a large living room, full-size kitchen, dining room, 2 bedrooms and a shower tub comb bathroom. Full-size refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher and microwave.
706 Plum Lane
706 Plum Ln, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1565 sqft
MOVE IN ready Furnished Townhomes with all Utilities paid and upgraded High Speed Internet that will allow you to stream instafast! Each Townhouse includes a private car garage. We are just 3 miles from keesler base gate, 0.
10226 Central Avenue - 1
10226 Central Avenue, D'Iberville, MS
Studio
$5,000
8064 sqft
Great location next to Neighborhood Walmart, in the heart of Downtown D'Iberville. Scarlett Pearl within 1 mile. Many possibilities. Great location next to Neighborhood Walmart, in the heart of Downtown D'Iberville. Scarlett Pearl within 1 mile.
7585 E. Oaklawn Rd
7585 East Oaklawn Road, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
Water front property!! - Nice home located on beautiful piece of land. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, covered back patio that looks over the Biloxi River. Yard has well established azalea bushes and lots of trees. Call today to view this home.
6544 Rye Grass Rd
6544 Rye Grass Rd, St. Martin, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1777 sqft
6544 Rye Grass Rd Available 04/17/20 - Attractive 3BR/2BA home located in St. Martin! Split floor plan, 2 car garage. Conveniently located near Keesler AFB.
2420 Pine Ave
2420 Pine Avenue, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$995
Single story home with stove, fridge, dishwasher, granite counters, washer/dryer hook up, and fenced yard.
30 Brittany Ct
30 Brittany Court, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$995
Single story home with single garage, fenced yard, fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer (not to be replaced or repaired by owner).