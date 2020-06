Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Renovated Apartments For Lease. 2 bedroom 1 bath apartments for lease in University City. These 1000 square feet units feature rennovated kitchens with large refrigerators and double sinks as well as newer cabinets, dishwashers, and gas stoves. Lots of storage in the kitchens as well as plenty of closet space throughout. Hardwood floors. Newer central heating and air conditioning. Insulated windows. Very convenient location on Delmar close to highway 170. Plenty of local destinations within walking distance including Walking/Jogging Trails. Garage parking is available for additional fee. Laundry hookups in the basement.