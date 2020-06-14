95 Apartments for rent in University City, MO with gym

Greetings, Loopers, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, the virtual headquarters for all your University City, Missouri apartment hunting needs! Situated just a stone’s throw from downtown St. Louis (assuming you can throw a stone a few miles, that is), U City boasts some of the St. Louis metro area’s most attractive and affordable apartments for rent. Looking to score the perfect apartment for rent in St. Louis’ most eclectic inner suburb? Fortunately, you’ve come to the right place, because w...

Most people in the 314 know U City as the home of the Delmar Loop, a several block stretch of ethnic restaurants, bars, head shops, vintage clothing stores, bars, live music venues, tattoo parlors, and bars (imagine a Beale Street-Chinatown-Haight-Ashbury hybrid and you’re on the right track). The Loop also features some of University City’s most inexpensive apartments for rent (many of which are available for $800 or less and have vacancies year-round). Move a little further west down Delmar, meanwhile, and you’ll find block after block of historic, grandiose freestanding homes, many of which have been converted into apartments and duplexes for rent (usually in the $1200-$1800 range).

Amenities range from basic to lavish in these rentals, but you’ll be glad to know that even some of the most modestly priced units come equipped with above average amenities including fenced yards, hardwood floors, scenic views, and more. Other more conventional apartment complexes in and around University City feature swimming pools, gyms, clubhouses, tenant laundry facilities, private trails, concierge service, and tons of other cool bells and whistles. Pet-friendly rentals, meanwhile, are easy enough to come by in University City, although most landlords place size/weight/breed restrictions on pets; if you’re the proud owner of a 250-pound St. Bernard, in other words, your apartment choices are going to be slim pickings.

And now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time to get down to brass tacks and find you the perfect apartment for rent in University City. Best of luck and happy hunting! See more