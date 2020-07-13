Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 AM

186 Apartments for rent in University City, MO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some University City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
University City
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$870
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours by appointment. Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
Verified

1 of 129

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
University City
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1015 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
18 Units Available
University City
Vanguard Crossing
8342 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,434
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1404 sqft
Great location, off of I-170 and close to shops and restaurants. Units feature laundry, granite counters and stainless steel. Community includes pool, parking, gym and car wash.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
10 Units Available
University City
The District Apartment Homes
633 N McKnight Rd, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$855
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1040 sqft
A comfortable community designed for people with active lifestyles, these units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The units feature full-size appliances, dishwashers and extra storage. The community offers an on-site business center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
University City
Bel-Aire Apts
8326 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
962 sqft
Located on 10 wooded acres in the heart of the St. Louis metropolitan area. Centrally located, only 5 minutes from Lambert Airport and Clayton, just minutes from Washington University and Forest Park.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
University City
8674 Spoon Drive
8674 Spoon Drive, University City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1594 sqft
Lease-Purchase - Property Id: 311753 Beautiful mid century renovated ranch in quiet cul de sac with finished lower level, one car garage and nice sunroom overlooking outdoor living space. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
University City
7240 Forsyth
7240 Forsyth Boulevard, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Huge Forsyth apartment, great for Wash U - Property Id: 80199 This fantastic unit will be available June 1.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
University City
603 Westgate Avenue
603 Westgate Avenue, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1290 sqft
Unit is currently occupied and will be available for move-in come August 1st. Please adhere to al COVID safety measures when showing, including masks and sanitizer.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
University City
7333 Balson Avenue
7333 Balson Avenue, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$925
1332 sqft
Upper level two bed/one bath open floor plan unit with covered deck area. This well cared for 1,300+ sf updated unit provides living room, separate dining room, spacious kitchen, two large bedrooms and full bath.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
University City
6261 Clemens Avenue
6261 Clemens Avenue, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Unit Available Now! Move in Ready! Spacious apartment homes available for lease now! Live one block away from shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more on the Delmar Loop.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
University City
7040 Dartmouth Ave. - 1st. Flr.
7040 Dartmouth Avenue, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom. Second Floor or First Floor. 1200 sf. Fully equipped eat-in kitchen. All appliances included (stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer-dryer). Large living room. Hardwood floors throughout. Backyard.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
University City
7535 Washington Avenue
7535 Washington Avenue, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2100 sqft
MUST SEE THIS STUNNING 2 STORY HOME FOR RENT WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN CLAYTON AND U CITY LOOP! Walk in to the traditional entry foyer that leads to the spacious living room with wood burning fireplace and the formal dining room.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
University City
7274 Dartmouth
7274 Dartmouth Avenue, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1275 sqft
Sleek and sophisticated THREE bedroom U. City condo for lease.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
University City
7222 Forsyth
7222 Forsyth Boulevard, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Walk to Wash U from this Forsyth beauty - Property Id: 80204 Available June 1.
Results within 1 mile of University City
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
$
12 Units Available
Clayton
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,423
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,678
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Verified

1 of 247

Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
68 Units Available
Wydown Skinker
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,265
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,287
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1223 sqft
Excellent apartments across the street from Forest Park, steps from the Saint Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Art Museum. Newly remodeled kitchens and baths along with private balconies, all in the city's best location.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
18 Units Available
Clayton
Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1143 sqft
Ceylon was designed around your life, providing the convenience of living where you work and play as well as the luxury you deserve in downtown Clayton.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
$
26 Units Available
Clayton
The Barton
8500 Maryland Ave, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,690
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,940
1635 sqft
Easy access to I-170 and Ladue Crossing, right on the Greenway Trail. Personal wine storage, heated saltwater swimming pool, BBQ and grilling facilities, and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Wydown Skinker
Southwood Apartments
6346 Southwood Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
$645
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
850 sqft
Located in the historic, upscale Clayton-Demun neighborhood, the area is bounded by St. Louis City limits on the west, Lindell Blvd. on the north, Forest Park on the east and Clayton Road on the south.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Skinker DeBaliviere Historic District
6006 Westminster Place
6006 Westminster Place, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Located in the Delmar Loop Saint Louis. It is fully furnished with absolutely everything you might need. The place is just 0.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Clayton
440 South Hanley
440 South Hanley Road, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1428 sqft
Super Clayton location within walking distance to downtown, restaurants and shopping. Second floor apartment with deck facing Hanley. There is a small patch of backyard for pets to get some fresh air.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Clayton
7571 Wellington Way
7571 Wellington Way, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
969 sqft
This 2 bed, 2 bath condo features approximately 969 sq. ft. of living space. Open floor plan, tons of natural light and Living room features a vaulted ceiling. Recently painted throughout and new carpet installed.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Skinker DeBaliviere Historic District
5855 Washington Boulevard - 1D
5855 Washington Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Complete remodel! BEAUTIFUL LARGE 1 BED 1 BATH! Perfect for students! This Apartment has it ALL! In this secure building, this unit features a 1 secure parking spot, washer and dryer in the unit! Professionally managed.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Skinker DeBaliviere Historic District
5845 Nina Place
5845 Nina Place, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1145 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Looking for a wonderfully affordable spacious CWE condo? Welcome to this Lovely 2Beds/2Baths condo located minutes from Forest Park, Washington University, Saint Louis University, Museums, BJC hospital, Clayton, Fox
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in University City, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some University City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

