122 Apartments for rent in University City, MO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for University City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean a...
Verified

1 of 136

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
University City
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1015 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
University City
21 Units Available
Vanguard Crossing
8342 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, off of I-170 and close to shops and restaurants. Units feature laundry, granite counters and stainless steel. Community includes pool, parking, gym and car wash.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
University City
1 Unit Available
7204 Forsyth Blvd
7204 Forsyth Boulevard, University City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
4800 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Spacious, beautiful home, walk to Wash U - Property Id: 295697 This gracious home is a quick walk from Wash U and downtown Clayton.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
University City
1 Unit Available
7240 Forsyth
7240 Forsyth Boulevard, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Huge Forsyth apartment, great for Wash U - Property Id: 80199 This fantastic unit will be available June 1.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
University City
1 Unit Available
7222 Forsyth
7222 Forsyth Boulevard, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Walk to Wash U from this Forsyth beauty - Property Id: 80204 Available June 1.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
University City
1 Unit Available
6261 Clemens Avenue
6261 Clemens Avenue, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
3 Spacious apartment homes available for lease now! Live one block away from shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more on the Delmar Loop.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
University City
1 Unit Available
7040 Dartmouth Ave. - 1st. Flr.
7040 Dartmouth Avenue, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom. Second Floor or First Floor. 1200 sf. Fully equipped eat-in kitchen. All appliances included (stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer-dryer). Large living room. Hardwood floors throughout. Backyard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
University City
1 Unit Available
978 Warder Avenue - 1
978 Warder Avenue, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$899
1000 sqft
1st floor unit with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath! Great location with spacious kitchen. ***Additional $65 per month for sewer and trash. Tenant is responsible to get gas, electric, and water service. Go to www.stlsmartrentals.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
University City
1 Unit Available
1029 North and South Road - 1
1029 North and South Road, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$899
1200 sqft
AMAZING UNIT! Available now! Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath unit with brand new flooring and washer/dryer hookups available in unit! Very spacious with lots of windows and natural light! Professionally managed.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
University City
1 Unit Available
8323 Delmar Boulevard
8323 Delmar Boulevard, University City, MO
Studio
$950
1000 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Apartments For Lease. 2 bedroom 1 bath apartments for lease in University City.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
University City
1 Unit Available
7850 Birchmont Drive
7850 Birchmont Drive, University City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2000 sqft
RENTAL OPPORTUNITY. WELL MAINTAINED 4+ BEDROOM, 3 BATH, FULL BRICK, TWO STORY HOME. LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBINATION HAS BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS AND ACCENT MIRRORS. LOTS OF CABINETS IN SMARTLY PLANNED KITCHEN.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
University City
1 Unit Available
1010 Wild Cherry Lane - 1
1010 Wild Cherry Lane, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
1200 sqft
AMAZING UNIT! Available now! Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath unit with brand new flooring and washer/dryer hookups available in unit! Very spacious with lots of windows and natural light! Professionally managed.

1 of 26

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
University City
1 Unit Available
1355 Rushmore Drive
1355 Rushmore Drive, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1569 sqft
Brick House Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath house with enclosed back patio. Corner house. With refinished hardwood Floors New Fresh Paint.
Results within 1 mile of University City
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
$
Clayton
22 Units Available
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,300
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Wydown Skinker
Contact for Availability
Southwood Apartments
6346 Southwood Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
$645
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
850 sqft
Located in the historic, upscale Clayton-Demun neighborhood, the area is bounded by St. Louis City limits on the west, Lindell Blvd. on the north, Forest Park on the east and Clayton Road on the south.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:29pm
$
Clayton
20 Units Available
The Barton
8500 Maryland Ave, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,640
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to I-170 and Ladue Crossing, right on the Greenway Trail. Personal wine storage, heated saltwater swimming pool, BBQ and grilling facilities, and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 145

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Wydown Skinker
50 Units Available
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,175
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1223 sqft
Excellent apartments across the street from Forest Park, steps from the Saint Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Art Museum. Newly remodeled kitchens and baths along with private balconies, all in the city's best location.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
7701 Brookline Terrace - 2F
7701 Brookline Terrace, Richmond Heights, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
A beautiful 3 bedroom unit totaling 1,550 square ft. Perfect for roommates or family setup. Roommate situation would be $500/person and that includes internet. Beautiful 3 unit in a great neighborhood.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Skinker DeBaliviere Historic District
1 Unit Available
6007 Waterman Boulevard
6007 Waterman Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
New Rehab 3 bedroom Perfect for Wash U students. Under $600/month each. Tenant pays electric and gas and $50/month for internet

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
7752 Wise Avenue
7752 Wise Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom in a great neighborhood. Included in rent is assigned garage parking spot, internet, water, sewage, and trash.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Hanley Hills
1 Unit Available
7931 Madison
7931 Madison Drive, Hanley Hills, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
792 sqft
Two bedroom home in the Normandy school District. Two bedroom, one bath with a fenced in yard and a private driveway. Hardwood flooring and laminate throughout. Living room with a large picture window. Dining room is large for any size table.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Clayton
1 Unit Available
7553 Buckingham Drive
7553 Buckingham Drive, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
900 sqft
FIRST MONTH FREE! Affordable luxury living in the heart of Clayton! Available short term and furnished! Completely renovated 12 unit building.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Clayton
1 Unit Available
7557 Buckingham
7557 Buckingham Drive, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
FIRST MONTH FREE! Rent also includes designated parking space, and water, sewer and trash.

1 of 24

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
Clayton
1 Unit Available
625 Westwood
625 Westwood Drive, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
1000 sqft
How cute is this? Hardwood floors in main living area, carpeted bedroom. Dining area can be used as office or additional living space. Open gorgeous kitchen suitable for dining in. Located near downtown Clayton and Wash U. Pets are ok with deposit.
City Guide for University City, MO

Greetings, Loopers, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, the virtual headquarters for all your University City, Missouri apartment hunting needs! Situated just a stone’s throw from downtown St. Louis (assuming you can throw a stone a few miles, that is), U City boasts some of the St. Louis metro area’s most attractive and affordable apartments for rent. Looking to score the perfect apartment for rent in St. Louis’ most eclectic inner suburb? Fortunately, you’ve come to the right place, because w...

Most people in the 314 know U City as the home of the Delmar Loop, a several block stretch of ethnic restaurants, bars, head shops, vintage clothing stores, bars, live music venues, tattoo parlors, and bars (imagine a Beale Street-Chinatown-Haight-Ashbury hybrid and you’re on the right track). The Loop also features some of University City’s most inexpensive apartments for rent (many of which are available for $800 or less and have vacancies year-round). Move a little further west down Delmar, meanwhile, and you’ll find block after block of historic, grandiose freestanding homes, many of which have been converted into apartments and duplexes for rent (usually in the $1200-$1800 range).

Amenities range from basic to lavish in these rentals, but you’ll be glad to know that even some of the most modestly priced units come equipped with above average amenities including fenced yards, hardwood floors, scenic views, and more. Other more conventional apartment complexes in and around University City feature swimming pools, gyms, clubhouses, tenant laundry facilities, private trails, concierge service, and tons of other cool bells and whistles. Pet-friendly rentals, meanwhile, are easy enough to come by in University City, although most landlords place size/weight/breed restrictions on pets; if you’re the proud owner of a 250-pound St. Bernard, in other words, your apartment choices are going to be slim pickings.

And now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time to get down to brass tacks and find you the perfect apartment for rent in University City. Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in University City, MO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for University City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

