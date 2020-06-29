2095 Penncross Ct

Amenities
Great 3 bed, 2 bath home Located in Fenton - Great three bedroom, 2 bath ranch with garage in Fenton. Located near schools, parks, shopping, hospital, and a major highway.
Property has a large eat in kitchen, hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Master bedroom boasts a full bathroom. Large windows offer plenty of natural light. Owner pays MSD. Tenant pays water, trash, electric and gas.
Nearby schools:
Elementary: Uthoff valley elem.
Middle: Rockwood south middle
High: Rockwood summit sr. high
District: Rockwood r-vi
Apply at www.ehpmgmt.com/vacancies, click Apply Now next to the Penncross listing. Minimum requirements: 3 rent for income, no utility or rent collection accounts, evictions in the last five years or criminal felony record
(RLNE5867721)