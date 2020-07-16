All apartments in St. Louis County
Find more places like 11052 Ebert Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis County, MO
/
11052 Ebert Dr.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

11052 Ebert Dr.

11052 Ebert Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11052 Ebert Drive, St. Louis County, MO 63136
Hathaway Manor

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom, Conveniently Located Home With A 2 Car Garage!!!!! - Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home with a 2 car garage! This home features a living room that joins the dining room, beautiful hardwood floors, and 3 nice sized bedrooms! This home is conveniently located off of Old Halls Ferry Rd and Highway 270. Dont miss out!!!!

Pets Accepted With A NON-Refundable Pet Fee!

This is a NON SMOKING HOME.

Call Ultimate Realty to schedule your appointment today! 314-675-0470 ext 825

For Approval:

- Credit Check Ran
- No utility bills showing past due or in collections on credit report
- Bankruptcies must be discharged OR proof that the bankruptcy has been through court and is now in the repayment portion
and are making payments.
- Rental History Verification will be completed
- Gross monthly household income must be 3 times the rent
- No evictions in the last 2 years
Any evictions older than 2 years must have been paid half off with a written payment plan for the other half
- Criminal History check will be ran
- No felonies in the last 5 years
- No crimes against children, regardless of the age of the crime
- No sex offenders
- Security deposit starts at one months and can increase depending on credit and rental history.

Once Approved and For Move In:

- Security deposit and one months rent due before move in must be paid via certified funds - Cashier's Check or Money Order
- Proof that utilities have been switched into tenants name is required
- Proof of renters insurance policy for the duration of the lease is required to move in
- Renters insurance can be purchased separately through an insurance agency or through your tenant portal once approved via Roost Renters Insurance

Pet Policy:

Disclaimer: Not all properties managed by Ultimate Realty allow pets on the premises. Please ask your leasing agent about pet options at a specific property. Breed restrictions may be in place based on the municipality of the residence. It is important to speak with your leasing agent regarding this.

- Pets under 25 pounds: $250 non-refundable one time fee per pet. No additional pet rent or deposit is required, regardless of the length of tenancy
- Pets over 25 pounds: $500 non-refundable one time fee per pet. No additional pet rent or deposit is required, regardless of the length of tenancy

Disclaimer: The move in date listed is an approximation. While we do our best to accommodate move in dates requested or listed, the property may not be ready for occupancy on the date listed or the date requested. The move in ready date is subject to change at any time.

(RLNE5873953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11052 Ebert Dr. have any available units?
11052 Ebert Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis County, MO.
Is 11052 Ebert Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
11052 Ebert Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11052 Ebert Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11052 Ebert Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 11052 Ebert Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 11052 Ebert Dr. offers parking.
Does 11052 Ebert Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11052 Ebert Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11052 Ebert Dr. have a pool?
No, 11052 Ebert Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 11052 Ebert Dr. have accessible units?
No, 11052 Ebert Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 11052 Ebert Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11052 Ebert Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11052 Ebert Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11052 Ebert Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr
University City, MO 63132
Sunnen Station Apartments
31 Sunnen Dr
Maplewood, MO 63143
Oak Forest Apartments II
10902 Oak Forest Parkway Drive
St. Louis County, MO 63146
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln
Mehlville, MO 63125
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd
Webster Groves, MO 63119
Boulder Springs
1895 Boulder Springs Dr
Maryland Heights, MO 63146
Imperial Gardens Apartments
3630 Imperial Gardens Dr
St. Ann, MO 63074
Vanguard Heights
10362 Old Olive Street Rd
St. Louis, MO 63141

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOByrnes Mill, MOWildwood, MOEllisville, MOWeldon Spring, MOCottleville, MOAlton, IL
Wood River, ILEast Alton, ILConcord, MOSpanish Lake, MODes Peres, MOValley Park, MOOld Jamestown, MOAffton, MOHazelwood, MOSt. Ann, MOGlasgow Village, MORichmond Heights, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy