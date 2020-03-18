All apartments in St. Charles
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:48 PM

3313 Domain Street

3313 Domain St · (636) 442-1333
Location

3313 Domain St, St. Charles, MO 63301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1125 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
Second floor Live/Work SPACIOUS town home located in the HEART of New Town! This 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath
home is CLEAN, BRIGHT, and ready to go. Includes: full size laundry area with washer/dryer, electric cook
range, dishwasher, refrigerator with ice maker, garbage disposal, full pantry, and LOTs of cabinet space! 9'
ceilings on the first and second floor makes this home feel EXTRA roomy and open. Bay Window in living room
along with main floor powder room. Upstairs has 2 full bathrooms as well! New Town is an urban community
featuring retail shops, general store, New Town Fitness, Amphitheater, grocery, Restaurants, Famous Wine Bar,
book store, coffee, cafes, etc… all within walking distance! 95 acres of Fantastic lakes and canals where you
can fish, boat and swim. Also 68 acres of civic green/park area w/ walking & jogging trails. Passes included
for premiere community swimming pool club with lazy river, bike trails, tennis and basketball courts available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 Domain Street have any available units?
3313 Domain Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Charles, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Charles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3313 Domain Street have?
Some of 3313 Domain Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 Domain Street currently offering any rent specials?
3313 Domain Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 Domain Street pet-friendly?
No, 3313 Domain Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Charles.
Does 3313 Domain Street offer parking?
No, 3313 Domain Street does not offer parking.
Does 3313 Domain Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3313 Domain Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 Domain Street have a pool?
Yes, 3313 Domain Street has a pool.
Does 3313 Domain Street have accessible units?
No, 3313 Domain Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 Domain Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3313 Domain Street has units with dishwashers.
