3313 Domain Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher gym pool basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym pool media room tennis court

Second floor Live/Work SPACIOUS town home located in the HEART of New Town! This 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath

home is CLEAN, BRIGHT, and ready to go. Includes: full size laundry area with washer/dryer, electric cook

range, dishwasher, refrigerator with ice maker, garbage disposal, full pantry, and LOTs of cabinet space! 9'

ceilings on the first and second floor makes this home feel EXTRA roomy and open. Bay Window in living room

along with main floor powder room. Upstairs has 2 full bathrooms as well! New Town is an urban community

featuring retail shops, general store, New Town Fitness, Amphitheater, grocery, Restaurants, Famous Wine Bar,

book store, coffee, cafes, etc… all within walking distance! 95 acres of Fantastic lakes and canals where you

can fish, boat and swim. Also 68 acres of civic green/park area w/ walking & jogging trails. Passes included

for premiere community swimming pool club with lazy river, bike trails, tennis and basketball courts available