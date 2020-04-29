2417 West Adams

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in excellent location! This home boasts an eat in kitchen, dishwasher, family/rec room and more. Kitchen has a large glass sliding door that walks out to the patio and fenced yard. Large, partially finished lower level has plenty of space, with washer and dryer hook ups, large, newly finished bonus room for office or den, and tons of storage space for workshop, play area, or more. Located close to most amenities, and extremely easy access to major highways.