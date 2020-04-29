All apartments in St. Charles
Location

2417 West Adams Street, St. Charles, MO 63301

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in excellent location! This home boasts an eat in kitchen, dishwasher, family/rec room and more. Kitchen has a large glass sliding door that walks out to the patio and fenced yard. Large, partially finished lower level has plenty of space, with washer and dryer hook ups, large, newly finished bonus room for office or den, and tons of storage space for workshop, play area, or more. Located close to most amenities, and extremely easy access to major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 West Adams have any available units?
2417 West Adams has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Charles, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Charles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2417 West Adams have?
Some of 2417 West Adams's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 West Adams currently offering any rent specials?
2417 West Adams isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 West Adams pet-friendly?
No, 2417 West Adams is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Charles.
Does 2417 West Adams offer parking?
Yes, 2417 West Adams does offer parking.
Does 2417 West Adams have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2417 West Adams does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 West Adams have a pool?
No, 2417 West Adams does not have a pool.
Does 2417 West Adams have accessible units?
No, 2417 West Adams does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 West Adams have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2417 West Adams has units with dishwashers.
