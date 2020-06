Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Nice, Clean 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Ranch Home in St. Charles with Single Carport. This house is located on a large corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. Extra wide street for extra parking. Walking distance to grocery store and public library. Public park, Middle school and Elementary school are nearby. Newly remodeled Bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted. New blinds. New furnace and A/C. Basement is partially finished. Bedrooms and Living room are cable ready. Already passed occupancy permit inspection. No pets.



Carpet will be installed on stairs to basement.