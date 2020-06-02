Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2004 N 5th St. Available 05/22/20 Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in St. Charles - This adorable home will not last long! Updated bathroom, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, and a HUGE living room with skylights that bring in a lot of natural light!! This home also has a screened in patio and a huge yard. This home does not have a basement but does have a one car garage that is perfect for storage!!



NON SMOKING HOME!!



Call/Text Tiffany TODAY to schedule your appointment!!!!

636-288-8583



For Approval:



- Credit Check Ran

- No utility bills showing past due or in collections on credit report

- Bankruptcies must be discharged OR proof that the bankruptcy has been through court and is now in the repayment portion

and are making payments.

- Rental History Verification will be completed

- Gross monthly household income must be 3 times the rent

- No evictions in the last 2 years

Any evictions older than 2 years must have been paid half off with a written payment plan for the other half

- Criminal History check will be ran

- No felonies in the last 5 years

- No crimes against children, regardless of the age of the crime

- No sex offenders

- Security deposit starts at one months and can increase depending on credit and rental history.



Once Approved and For Move In:



- Security deposit and one months rent due before move in must be paid via certified funds - Cashier's Check or Money Order

- Proof that utilities have been switched into tenants name is required

- Proof of renters insurance policy for the duration of the lease is required to move in

- Renters insurance can be purchased separately through an insurance agency or through your tenant portal once approved via Roost Renters Insurance



Pet Policy:



Disclaimer: Not all properties managed by Ultimate Realty allow pets on the premises. Please ask your leasing agent about pet options at a specific property. Breed restrictions may be in place based on the municipality of the residence. It is important to speak with your leasing agent regarding this.



Disclaimer: The move in date listed is an approximation. While we do our best to accommodate move in dates requested or listed, the property may not be ready for occupancy on the date listed or the date requested. The move in ready date is subject to change at any time.



