All apartments in St. Charles
Find more places like 2004 N 5th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Charles, MO
/
2004 N 5th St.
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:37 AM

2004 N 5th St.

2004 North Fifth Street · (636) 288-8583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Charles
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2004 North Fifth Street, St. Charles, MO 63301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2004 N 5th St. · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2004 N 5th St. Available 05/22/20 Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in St. Charles - This adorable home will not last long! Updated bathroom, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, and a HUGE living room with skylights that bring in a lot of natural light!! This home also has a screened in patio and a huge yard. This home does not have a basement but does have a one car garage that is perfect for storage!!

NON SMOKING HOME!!

NO PETS!!

Call/Text Tiffany TODAY to schedule your appointment!!!!
636-288-8583

For Approval:

- Credit Check Ran
- No utility bills showing past due or in collections on credit report
- Bankruptcies must be discharged OR proof that the bankruptcy has been through court and is now in the repayment portion
and are making payments.
- Rental History Verification will be completed
- Gross monthly household income must be 3 times the rent
- No evictions in the last 2 years
Any evictions older than 2 years must have been paid half off with a written payment plan for the other half
- Criminal History check will be ran
- No felonies in the last 5 years
- No crimes against children, regardless of the age of the crime
- No sex offenders
- Security deposit starts at one months and can increase depending on credit and rental history.

Once Approved and For Move In:

- Security deposit and one months rent due before move in must be paid via certified funds - Cashier's Check or Money Order
- Proof that utilities have been switched into tenants name is required
- Proof of renters insurance policy for the duration of the lease is required to move in
- Renters insurance can be purchased separately through an insurance agency or through your tenant portal once approved via Roost Renters Insurance

Pet Policy:

NO PETS

Disclaimer: Not all properties managed by Ultimate Realty allow pets on the premises. Please ask your leasing agent about pet options at a specific property. Breed restrictions may be in place based on the municipality of the residence. It is important to speak with your leasing agent regarding this.

Disclaimer: The move in date listed is an approximation. While we do our best to accommodate move in dates requested or listed, the property may not be ready for occupancy on the date listed or the date requested. The move in ready date is subject to change at any time.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3282482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 N 5th St. have any available units?
2004 N 5th St. has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Charles, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Charles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2004 N 5th St. have?
Some of 2004 N 5th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 N 5th St. currently offering any rent specials?
2004 N 5th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 N 5th St. pet-friendly?
No, 2004 N 5th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Charles.
Does 2004 N 5th St. offer parking?
Yes, 2004 N 5th St. does offer parking.
Does 2004 N 5th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 N 5th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 N 5th St. have a pool?
No, 2004 N 5th St. does not have a pool.
Does 2004 N 5th St. have accessible units?
No, 2004 N 5th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 N 5th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2004 N 5th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2004 N 5th St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Capital at St. Charles
10 San Miguel Dr
St. Charles, MO 63303
Sunbrook
3600 Harry S Truman Ext
St. Charles, MO 63301
Springwell Village
238 W Wellspring Way
St. Charles, MO 63303
Villages of Bogey Hills
2200 Lake Ct
St. Charles, MO 63303
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St
St. Charles, MO 63303
Boulders at Katy Trail
100 Katy Trail Ln
St. Charles, MO 63303
Sun Valley Lake
1300 Sun Lake Dr
St. Charles, MO 63301
The Reserve at Fountainview
1000 Fountainview Circle
St. Charles, MO 63303

Similar Pages

St. Charles 1 BedroomsSt. Charles 2 Bedrooms
St. Charles Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Charles Pet Friendly Places
St. Charles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, IL
St. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lindenwood UniversitySouthwestern Illinois College
Fontbonne UniversityHarris-Stowe State University
Ranken Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity