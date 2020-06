Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking oven refrigerator

Still occupied, do not disturb tenants. Cozy 2 bed 1 bath ready for new tenants in the heart of St. Charles. Unit features new flooring throughout, off street parking, and private finished basement with washer/dryer hook up. Pet friendly with landlord approval and $300 pet fee and $25 monthly. Upfront cost include $55 application fee, $850 security deposit after lease signed, and $850 at move in. Perfect location, minutes from Lindenwold University, highways, stores, & restaurants.