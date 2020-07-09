817 Southwest 35 Street.

Amenities

Lawncare included with this!



The Pembrooke by Award Winning Summit Custom Homes has a Craftsman look with "WOW" curb appeal featuring stucco and stone. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has beautiful hardwood flooring, a formal dining with columns and hardwoods, open great room & kitchen with split top island, breakfast nook, stainless appliances, granite counter tops and a huge hidden pantry. Bedrooms are spacious, Baths have tile floors and granite counter tops. 2nd level laundry room w/tile flooring.



Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.