Last updated April 26 2019 at 4:05 PM

817 Southwest 35 Street

817 Southwest 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

817 Southwest 35th Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64082

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
online portal
Unit Amenities
Lawncare included with this!

The Pembrooke by Award Winning Summit Custom Homes has a Craftsman look with "WOW" curb appeal featuring stucco and stone. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has beautiful hardwood flooring, a formal dining with columns and hardwoods, open great room & kitchen with split top island, breakfast nook, stainless appliances, granite counter tops and a huge hidden pantry. Bedrooms are spacious, Baths have tile floors and granite counter tops. 2nd level laundry room w/tile flooring.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available 5/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

