Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

Our 'Winter Special' is offering $900/Month rent with a 16-month or longer lease. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Lees Summit, MO rents for $950 per month with a $950 security deposit. Features include fenced in backyard, one car garage, and basement with washer, dryer hookups. Utilities are the responsibility of the tenant, renters insurance is required. Pets welcome upon approval.