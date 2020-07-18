All apartments in Lee's Summit
5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr
5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr

5712 NE Hidden Meadow Dr · (816) 343-8255
Location

5712 NE Hidden Meadow Dr, Lee's Summit, MO 64064
Oaks Ridge Meadows

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr · Avail. Aug 10

$2,215

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr Available 08/10/20 Updated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story home! Lee's Summit address, Blue Springs Schools - Beautiful home in a great neighborhood! Home is within walking distance to the elementary school. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances adorn the large kitchen! Enjoy the heated tile floors in the updated master bathroom. 2 car garage & fenced backyard.

Homeowner's Association includes pool, walking trails, neighborhood pond & playground.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them. Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!
Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

(RLNE3266931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr have any available units?
5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr has a unit available for $2,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr have?
Some of 5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr offers parking.
Does 5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr has a pool.
Does 5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr have accessible units?
No, 5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr has units with air conditioning.
