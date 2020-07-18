Amenities

5712 NE Hidden Meadows Dr Available 08/10/20 Updated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story home! Lee's Summit address, Blue Springs Schools - Beautiful home in a great neighborhood! Home is within walking distance to the elementary school. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances adorn the large kitchen! Enjoy the heated tile floors in the updated master bathroom. 2 car garage & fenced backyard.



Homeowner's Association includes pool, walking trails, neighborhood pond & playground.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



