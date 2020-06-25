All apartments in Lee's Summit
4230 Northeast Edmonson Court
Last updated September 27 2019 at 4:06 PM

4230 Northeast Edmonson Court

4230 Northeast Edmonson Court · No Longer Available
Location

4230 Northeast Edmonson Court, Lee's Summit, MO 64064
East Lake Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy the gorgeous water front in a beautifully renovated home with over 5000 square feet of living space. Private backyard with mature trees. Home also faces a private cud-de-sac. Home boasts gorgeous and large kitchen, hearth room, formal living room, dining room, office, and a grand, curved staircase. Master bedroom with sitting room. Finished walk out basement includes 2 bedrooms, full bath, family room, bar, and leads to patio and large lower deck. Gorgous views from each window.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4230 Northeast Edmonson Court have any available units?
4230 Northeast Edmonson Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 4230 Northeast Edmonson Court have?
Some of 4230 Northeast Edmonson Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4230 Northeast Edmonson Court currently offering any rent specials?
4230 Northeast Edmonson Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4230 Northeast Edmonson Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4230 Northeast Edmonson Court is pet friendly.
Does 4230 Northeast Edmonson Court offer parking?
No, 4230 Northeast Edmonson Court does not offer parking.
Does 4230 Northeast Edmonson Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4230 Northeast Edmonson Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4230 Northeast Edmonson Court have a pool?
No, 4230 Northeast Edmonson Court does not have a pool.
Does 4230 Northeast Edmonson Court have accessible units?
No, 4230 Northeast Edmonson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4230 Northeast Edmonson Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4230 Northeast Edmonson Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4230 Northeast Edmonson Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4230 Northeast Edmonson Court does not have units with air conditioning.
