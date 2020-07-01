All apartments in Lee's Summit
3510 Northeast Independence Avenue

3510 Northeast Independence Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3510 Northeast Independence Avenue, Lee's Summit, MO 64064
Woods Chapel Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom & 2 full bath townhome includes newer appliances (stove and fridge) along with a fireplace and a deck off of the dining area. Newer carpet and tile throughout the home! Park and walking trails are located very near. Big basement which could be used for storage, office, or play area (or combination).
Lawn care is provided.
Nice tree lined neighborhood with award winning grade school very nearby!

Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $975, Available 4/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Northeast Independence Avenue have any available units?
3510 Northeast Independence Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 3510 Northeast Independence Avenue have?
Some of 3510 Northeast Independence Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 Northeast Independence Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Northeast Independence Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Northeast Independence Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 Northeast Independence Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3510 Northeast Independence Avenue offer parking?
No, 3510 Northeast Independence Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3510 Northeast Independence Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 Northeast Independence Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Northeast Independence Avenue have a pool?
No, 3510 Northeast Independence Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3510 Northeast Independence Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3510 Northeast Independence Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 Northeast Independence Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 Northeast Independence Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3510 Northeast Independence Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3510 Northeast Independence Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

