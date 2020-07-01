3510 Northeast Independence Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bedroom & 2 full bath townhome includes newer appliances (stove and fridge) along with a fireplace and a deck off of the dining area. Newer carpet and tile throughout the home! Park and walking trails are located very near. Big basement which could be used for storage, office, or play area (or combination).

Lawn care is provided.

Nice tree lined neighborhood with award winning grade school very nearby!



Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $975, Available 4/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.