Lee's Summit, MO
317 SE Flagstone Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

317 SE Flagstone Dr

317 Southeast Flagstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

317 Southeast Flagstone Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 953 sf home is located in Lees Summit, MO. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com.

Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowners Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.

Rents are subject to change at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 SE Flagstone Dr have any available units?
317 SE Flagstone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 317 SE Flagstone Dr have?
Some of 317 SE Flagstone Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 SE Flagstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
317 SE Flagstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 SE Flagstone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 SE Flagstone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 317 SE Flagstone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 317 SE Flagstone Dr offers parking.
Does 317 SE Flagstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 SE Flagstone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 SE Flagstone Dr have a pool?
No, 317 SE Flagstone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 317 SE Flagstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 317 SE Flagstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 317 SE Flagstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 SE Flagstone Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 SE Flagstone Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 SE Flagstone Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

