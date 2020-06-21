312 South East Battery Drive

Amenities

Call Kevin (816) 529-9960 to see this Beauty. Available Sept 1st. This one is Special. You'll love most everything about it. There are Coffered Ceilings everywhere!!! The open plan is peppered with stately columns leading from front door to the kitchen area. Chair railings make the living room pretty special along with large bay windows. Oversized fireplace in the Family room will surely make it the gathering place. Lots of beautiful hardwood floors. There's enough space for an office or a study. Master suite has coffered ceilings, a huge bathroom with jacuzzi tub and large tiled shower. Lower level has large finished entertainment area with bar and even a bedroom and bath. The raised deck overlooks a huge nicely landscaped and manicured lawn. You must see it! Rent is $2,100 + 1 Time Admin fee of $150 + Monthly Credit Reporting fee of $7 and Deposit is $2,100. App fee is $45. Pets negotiable with add'l Deposit.