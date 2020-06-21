All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 312 South East Battery Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
312 South East Battery Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

312 South East Battery Drive

312 SE Battery Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

312 SE Battery Dr, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Charleston Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Call Kevin (816) 529-9960 to see this Beauty. Available Sept 1st. This one is Special. You'll love most everything about it. There are Coffered Ceilings everywhere!!! The open plan is peppered with stately columns leading from front door to the kitchen area. Chair railings make the living room pretty special along with large bay windows. Oversized fireplace in the Family room will surely make it the gathering place. Lots of beautiful hardwood floors. There's enough space for an office or a study. Master suite has coffered ceilings, a huge bathroom with jacuzzi tub and large tiled shower. Lower level has large finished entertainment area with bar and even a bedroom and bath. The raised deck overlooks a huge nicely landscaped and manicured lawn. You must see it! Rent is $2,100 + 1 Time Admin fee of $150 + Monthly Credit Reporting fee of $7 and Deposit is $2,100. App fee is $45. Pets negotiable with add'l Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 South East Battery Drive have any available units?
312 South East Battery Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 312 South East Battery Drive have?
Some of 312 South East Battery Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 South East Battery Drive currently offering any rent specials?
312 South East Battery Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 South East Battery Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 South East Battery Drive is pet friendly.
Does 312 South East Battery Drive offer parking?
No, 312 South East Battery Drive does not offer parking.
Does 312 South East Battery Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 South East Battery Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 South East Battery Drive have a pool?
No, 312 South East Battery Drive does not have a pool.
Does 312 South East Battery Drive have accessible units?
No, 312 South East Battery Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 312 South East Battery Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 South East Battery Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 South East Battery Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 South East Battery Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City