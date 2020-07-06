3 NE Green St

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Adorable Bungalow in Downtown Lees Summit! - You will just LOVE this 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Bungalow in Downtown Lees Summit. It is walking distance to the local Elementary School, DTLS shops and restaurants. Harwood floors throughout. Also has some smart storage for an older home. Has some great character with Stainglass Windows and built-ins. Eat-in Kitchen has new appliances and lots of cabinet space.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



No Cats Allowed



