All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 221 SW Opal.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
221 SW Opal
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

221 SW Opal

221 Southwest Opal Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

221 Southwest Opal Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e457fb0069 ---- Lovely ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, 2 living rooms, fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer hook ups, hardwood floors, unfinished basement, fenced yard and much more. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 3 Bedroom Central Air Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 SW Opal have any available units?
221 SW Opal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 221 SW Opal have?
Some of 221 SW Opal's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 SW Opal currently offering any rent specials?
221 SW Opal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 SW Opal pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 SW Opal is pet friendly.
Does 221 SW Opal offer parking?
No, 221 SW Opal does not offer parking.
Does 221 SW Opal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 SW Opal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 SW Opal have a pool?
No, 221 SW Opal does not have a pool.
Does 221 SW Opal have accessible units?
No, 221 SW Opal does not have accessible units.
Does 221 SW Opal have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 SW Opal does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 SW Opal have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 221 SW Opal has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City