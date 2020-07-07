221 SW Opal

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e457fb0069 ---- Lovely ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, 2 living rooms, fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer hook ups, hardwood floors, unfinished basement, fenced yard and much more. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community's Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.