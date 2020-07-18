All apartments in Lee's Summit
2200 SE 7th St
Last updated March 29 2019 at 7:42 AM

2200 SE 7th St

2200 SE 7th St · No Longer Available
Location

2200 SE 7th St, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Charleston Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
pool
garage
Beautiful California split- 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house in Charleston Park sub division with access to neighborhood pool. BRAND NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT -Amenities include a finished walk out basement with fireplace, tre ceilings in living room, microwave, dishwasher, stove, updated fixtures, new kitchen counter tops, large back yard, double garage with bonus room for storage. Available in April 2019.

Tenant pays all utilities - Gas, Electric, Water, Trash
Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.
Application fee - $45.00 per person

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 SE 7th St have any available units?
2200 SE 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 2200 SE 7th St have?
Some of 2200 SE 7th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 SE 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
2200 SE 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 SE 7th St pet-friendly?
No, 2200 SE 7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 2200 SE 7th St offer parking?
Yes, 2200 SE 7th St offers parking.
Does 2200 SE 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 SE 7th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 SE 7th St have a pool?
Yes, 2200 SE 7th St has a pool.
Does 2200 SE 7th St have accessible units?
No, 2200 SE 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 SE 7th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 SE 7th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2200 SE 7th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2200 SE 7th St has units with air conditioning.
