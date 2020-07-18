2200 SE 7th St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area pool garage

Beautiful California split- 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house in Charleston Park sub division with access to neighborhood pool. BRAND NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT -Amenities include a finished walk out basement with fireplace, tre ceilings in living room, microwave, dishwasher, stove, updated fixtures, new kitchen counter tops, large back yard, double garage with bonus room for storage. Available in April 2019.



Tenant pays all utilities - Gas, Electric, Water, Trash

Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Application fee - $45.00 per person



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY