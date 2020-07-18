200 NE Beacon Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Do you need a 4 bedroom house in Lees Summit? How about 3 Bathrooms? Do you need a ranch style house?

Very close to Downtown Lees Summit and all that it has to offer!

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit may be required based on size and number of pets*

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per applicant; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. Application fees are NON REFUNDABLE. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.



Call today to make sure you don't miss out on this great property!