Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

200 NE Beacon Ave

200 NE Beacon Ave · No Longer Available
Location

200 NE Beacon Ave, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Donwtown Lee's Summit

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Do you need a 4 bedroom house in Lees Summit? How about 3 Bathrooms? Do you need a ranch style house?
Very close to Downtown Lees Summit and all that it has to offer!
*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit may be required based on size and number of pets*
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per applicant; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. Application fees are NON REFUNDABLE. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Call today to make sure you don't miss out on this great property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 NE Beacon Ave have any available units?
200 NE Beacon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 200 NE Beacon Ave have?
Some of 200 NE Beacon Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 NE Beacon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
200 NE Beacon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 NE Beacon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 NE Beacon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 200 NE Beacon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 200 NE Beacon Ave offers parking.
Does 200 NE Beacon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 NE Beacon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 NE Beacon Ave have a pool?
No, 200 NE Beacon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 200 NE Beacon Ave have accessible units?
No, 200 NE Beacon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 200 NE Beacon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 NE Beacon Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 NE Beacon Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 200 NE Beacon Ave has units with air conditioning.
