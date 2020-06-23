1653 SW Mission St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities garage

Two Bedroom unit w/ Garage in Lee's Summit For Rent | Midwest Property Resources - Simplify!

Spacious two bedroom/2.5 bath home now available. There's plenty of room to spread out in the family room anchored by a corner mounted fireplace. Study or Work from home in convenient provided productivity nook under the stairs. There is a half bath located on main floor, going upstairs there are two nicely proportioned rooms that will accommodate a King size bed. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. One is a 3/4 bath the other a full w/ tub/shower combo.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



(RLNE2859973)