Lee's Summit, MO
1653 SW Mission St
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM

1653 SW Mission St

1653 SW Mission Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1653 SW Mission Rd, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
garage
Two Bedroom unit w/ Garage in Lee's Summit For Rent | Midwest Property Resources - Simplify!
Spacious two bedroom/2.5 bath home now available. There's plenty of room to spread out in the family room anchored by a corner mounted fireplace. Study or Work from home in convenient provided productivity nook under the stairs. There is a half bath located on main floor, going upstairs there are two nicely proportioned rooms that will accommodate a King size bed. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. One is a 3/4 bath the other a full w/ tub/shower combo.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them.
Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

(RLNE2859973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1653 SW Mission St have any available units?
1653 SW Mission St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 1653 SW Mission St currently offering any rent specials?
1653 SW Mission St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1653 SW Mission St pet-friendly?
No, 1653 SW Mission St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 1653 SW Mission St offer parking?
Yes, 1653 SW Mission St offers parking.
Does 1653 SW Mission St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1653 SW Mission St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1653 SW Mission St have a pool?
No, 1653 SW Mission St does not have a pool.
Does 1653 SW Mission St have accessible units?
No, 1653 SW Mission St does not have accessible units.
Does 1653 SW Mission St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1653 SW Mission St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1653 SW Mission St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1653 SW Mission St has units with air conditioning.
